Millwall vs Hull City in Championship playoffs: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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Millwall take on Hull City at the Den in the second leg of their Championship playoff semifinal on Monday, as the pair chase a spot at Wembley and a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

It is all square in the tie after the first leg finished goalless at the MKM Stadium in Hull, although not without its share of controversy. Ryan Leonard's late strike was ruled out for a foul in the build-up, which was termed "harsh" by Millwall boss Alex Neil.

Sergej Jakirovic's Hull City side, meanwhile, will be aiming to repeat their 3-1 win at the Den earlier this season, which would take them through to Wembley -- although they looked far from their best in the first leg.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, CBS / Paramount+ in the U.S., FanCode in India and beIN Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST, Tuesday and 5 a.m. AEST, Tuesday).

Venue: The Den, London

Referee: Sam Barrott

Injury and Team News:

Millwall

Caleb Taylor, D: discomfort, DOUBT

Joe Bryan, D: muscle, DOUBT

Daniel Kelly, M: hamstring, DOUBT

Benicio Baker-Boaitey, M: groin, OUT

Massimo Luongo, M: ACL, OUT

Lukas Jensen, GK: achilles, OUT

Hull City

Amir Hadziahmetovic, M: muscle, OUT

Eliot Matazo, M: ACL, OUT

Cody Drameh, D: muscle, OUT

Talking Points:

Advantage Millwall going into the second leg

Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Alex Neil was at pains to point out that his Millwall side were the better team in the first leg, and the possession stats certainly bore that out -- the visitors had 62% of the ball at the MKM stadium. However, they managed to generate only 0.61 xG from all that possession, which came from 15 shots, pointing to very poor chances created despite having 24 touches in the box.

Millwall were statistically the better side in the first leg, but a fair bit of it was sterile dominance. Neil's side were only too happy to play it safe, which might not work out at the Den. Nonetheless, taking a 0-0 draw to a home ground, with Wembley on the line is a scenario that Millwall would have happily accepted at the start of the season.

Neil's attackers were a bit muted in the first leg however, and the likes of Femi Azeez will have to produce far more if Millwall are to make it to Wembley.

Hull can count on their attackers to take them through

James Fearn/Getty Images

The bookmakers fancied Hull the least going into the playoffs, but they would have quickly revised their opinion after Sergej Jakirovic's start in the first leg. Mohamed Belloumi's mazy run into the box and subsequent shot set the tone, as Hull had the better half-chances in the first half.

Oli McBurnie, Joe Gelhardt and Belloumi went close multiple times, and looked particularly threatening in transitions. With the onus on Millwall to attack, there will be more spaces to exploit at the Den and their forwards will thrive in the gaps afforded to them.

The likes of McBurnie have the experience of playoff success and that could propel them to Wembley.

What do the numbers say?