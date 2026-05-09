Manchester City vs. Brentford LIVE: Latest updates as Guardiola's men look to close Premier League gap

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Manchester City welcome Brentford with the hosts looking to stay alive in the Premier League title race, and you can follow it with ESPN.

Pep Guardiola's men are five points behind league leaders Arsenal -- and while City have a game in hand, they are no longer in charge of their own destiny.

But to secure all three points, they'll have to get past a Brentford side who are chasing a place in European competition next season.

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City started the week with a breathless 3-3 draw at Everton -- as a late Jérémy Doku effort rescued a point for his side, having been 3-1 down with around 20 minutes left.

Keith Andrews and his Brentford side have flown high this season, and fired themselves to a 3-0 win over West Ham last Saturday.

They remain firmly in touch in their quest for European football, and know that quirks in UEFA's rulebook could even see the Bees into next year's Champions League.

Today's clash will likely feature the two leading scorers this Premier League -- with Erling Haaland on 25 and Igor Thiago trailing him with 22.