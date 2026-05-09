Arne Slot on Liverpool boos after Chelsea draw: I can win back fans

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Arne Slot has backed himself to win back the Liverpool fanbase after supporters booed the Dutchman and his team during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring at Anfield before the hosts were pegged back by an Enzo Fernández free-kick in the first half. Some Liverpool supporters booed when Slot substituted teenager Rio Ngumoha after the break and again at the final whistle but Slot has insisted he can get supporters back onside next season.

"Yeah, I do," Slot said when asked if he thought he could win back the trust of the fans. "Not this season, by the way. This season they will have their opinion and it will not change but if we can have the summer that we are planning to have I am 100% convinced we will be a different team next season than we are now. Different in terms of results, different in how things look.

"It's not always that simple because sometimes you know what you have to do but it's not always possible to get exactly what you want. For us, for me, it is really clear what we are lacking this season and we are trying. One of the things that we are lacking is players that are fit.

"The players that we have available now, like last week, showed in the second half they want to give everything and try to push but it was not enough last week or this week to find that goal which we maybe deserved if you look at where the game was played.

"For me, the game was mainly played in the second half in their half and that is what we've seen a lot of times this season. We've also seen a lot of times this season that being the dominant team does not lead to chance after chance after chance."

Arne Slot applauds the fans after Liverpool's draw against Chelsea on Saturday. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Slot also confirmed he withdrew Ngumoha because of cramp but said he understands why fans were frustrated at the fulltime whistle.

"Not injured, he had cramps a few minutes before when I went to the floor then I had contact with him and he said that it was enough so I took him off.

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"It makes complete sense if you take a player off that is playing well, people don't expect you to take him off. It wasn't my intention to do. He is a good player but I don't think he is at a level yet to play at 50 or 60 percent and make the difference but maybe the fans have a different opinion.

"I knew the moment his number went up that would be the reaction but that is not a reason to keep a player in the team that tells me he cannot continue. After the game I think it also makes sense because this club should not be happy with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. In a season when we have not won as much as we want, it is building up frustration."