Tottenham vs Leeds in Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has called for his side to remain humble despite exiting the relegation zone after their victory against Aston Villa. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur's next stop in their quest to avoid relegation sees them host Leeds United in north London in a big Premier League clash.

Last weekend, Spurs produced their best performance of the season to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park. That result came a week after they secured their first Premier League win of 2026, winning 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. Those are big results for Spurs, because it has taken them out of the relegation zone. As it stands, Spurs are a point ahead of West Ham, with three games left to play.

Leeds, meanwhile, aren't mathematically safe yet, but can guarantee safety with a win in this game. They come into this game after putting a poor FA Cup semifinal defeat to Chelsea behind them, and producing a great attacking performance to beat Burnley 3-1 at Elland Road last weekend. As it stands, Leeds are seven points clear of 18th-placed West Ham.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's game.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live coverage here.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Monday, May 11, at 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET; 12:30 p.m. IST; Tuesday, and 5:00 a.m. AEST, Tuesday).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Referee: Jarred Gillett

VAR: Craig Pawson

Team news

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario, G: groin, OUT

Ben Davies, D: ankle, OUT

Cristian Romero, D: knee, OUT

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT

Pape Matar Sarr, M: shoulder, DOUBT

Xavi Simons, M: knee, OUT

Dominic Solanke, F: muscle, OUT

Mohammed Kudus, F: muscle, OUT

Wilson Odobert, F: knee, OUT

Leeds United

Gabriel Gudmundsson, D: hamstring, OUT

Noah Okafor, F: Calf, OUT

Pascal Struijk, D: Hip, DOUBT

Ilia Gruev, M: Knee, OUT

Talking Points

Spurs have their template set

Tottenham players celebrate after scoring a goal against Aston Villa in the Premier League. Getty Images

Last weekend against Villa, Spurs put in their best performance in a while, perhaps their best since beating Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the second game of the season. It was a superb performance, one that was characterised by intensity, desire, and quality.

Conor Gallagher's goal from range was excellent, and Richarlison's was well-deserved for a superb striker's performance. That is the template for Spurs, but they will have to adjust against a Leeds side who won't play like Villa did last weekend. However, Spurs need to maintain that intensity, and ensure that they are on the front-foot, as this is a Leeds side with plenty of grit and character.

Leeds' game-plan under focus

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after scoring Leeds' third goal in their win over Burnley. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Unlike Villa last week, Leeds won't play out of the back as much. That means they won't be as much of a target for Tottenham's high press as Villa were. It is probably prudent as well for Farke's team, given how effectively, and how intensely Spurs pressed Villa last week.

They are likely to play direct, and use the physicality of Calvert-Lewin. That is where Spurs will have to be careful.

Spurs' home form under scrutiny

Alongside Burnley, Spurs have the joint worst home record in the Premier League all season. They have won only two games at home in the league this season, and only have 11 points from 17 home matches so far this season. That will have to change on Monday evening.

Spurs haven't won a home league game since beating Brentford on December 6. Before that, their previous win at home in the league had come against Burnley on the opening day of the season. It is a diabolical run of form at a place that's meant to be a fortress for them.

What do the numbers say?

Spurs have won eight of their last nine Premier League games against Leeds, including each of the last five.

Spurs are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time in more than a year, having last done it in February 2025.

Leeds are looking to go a seventh league game without defeat for the second time this season.

Spurs have won each of their last six home games against Leeds.