Wolves boss planning clearout after 'embarrassing' Brighton loss: 'Still in our nice hotel'

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Wolves boss Rob Edwards is intent on having a summer clearout after accusing some of his players of failing to follow instructions and showing a lack of interest during a woeful 3-0 defeat at Brighton.

The Premier League's bottom club, whose relegation to the Sky Bet Championship was confirmed last month, fell behind inside 35 seconds at the Amex Stadium to a Jack Hinshelwood header.

Albion captain Lewis Dunk escaped the marking of João Gomes to nod home from a corner with just five minutes played before Yankuba Minteh completed the scoring late on.

"It's incredibly frustrating, it looked like we were still in our nice hotel for the first five minutes," said Edwards.

"The start of the game was atrocious. We find ourselves 1-0 down before we've really had a kick and then the defending for the corner was horrible. A couple of people not doing their jobs.

"Two-nil down after five minutes against a team that's already better than you, you've got slim to no chance."

Rob Edwards cut a frustrated figure on the sideline for Wolves. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Asked about midfielder Gomes marking towering centre-back Dunk for the second goal, Edwards said: "It wasn't planned. It was a decision that they just decided to make at that moment.

"I can't [account for it] but we've had a lot of it and that's why we are where we are -- crazy decision.

"There was a lack of focus there from the beginning, people not valuing doing their job."

Wolves host Fulham next weekend before attempting to avoid going all season without a top-flight away win at fellow relegated side Burnley on the final day.

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Asked if he has given up on some members of his squad, Edwards, who replaced Vitor Pereira in November, replied: "Yeah, definitely. Some of them have got to go, we're bottom of the league. It's been embarrassing. They've got to go.

"We've got two more games, so suck it up, keep our head down, take whatever we're gonna have to take for the next couple of weeks and then we can really get to work.

"We know there's going to be a lot of change."

Brighton put their European push back on track as head coach Fabian Hurzeler celebrated his new three-year contract in style.

Jack Hinshelwood scored Brighton's fastest ever Premier League goal. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Hinshelwood's header was Albion's fastest Premier League goal.

"We didn't practise this but it's about attitude, it's about having the right mindset, having the right approach towards the game," said Hurzeler, whose team bounced back from last weekend's 3-1 loss at Newcastle.

"We had the whole week the mind in the right spot and therefore in the game we had a great start and it definitely helped to control the game, to dominate the game.

"I'm really happy working with this group of players. I'm looking forward to the future because it can be very exciting and very bright."

Brighton's afternoon was soured slightly by Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma limping off with a hamstring issue, just a month before the start of the World Cup.

"We have to wait for the scan," said Hurzeler. "It didn't look great but I'm a positive person and I stay positive regarding this."