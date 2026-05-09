NBA star Victor Wembanyama: PSG will make UCL final 'fun,' makes dig at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has dismissed criticism about over celebrating reaching the UEFA Champions League final after being Atlético Madrid. (0:44)

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San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has said he is backing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final against Arsenal.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, the Frenchman said "at least PSG are gonna make it somewhat fun -- because I know Arsenal ain't!"

Mikel Arteta's men have been accused this season of relying too heavily on set pieces and lacking free-flowing attacking prowess.

The Gunners beat Atlético Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday to secure a 2-1 aggregate win in their semifinal and set up a clash with defending champions PSG on May 30 in Budapest.

In Munich, PSG beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate as the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their semifinal.

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama wants PSG to win the Champions League final for the second year in a row. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

PSG are strong favourites to defend their Champions League crown after reaching their second final in a row and boasting some of the best attacking talent in the world, including Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Bradley Barcola

Earlier this week, Arteta hit back at what he called the 'celebration police,' following criticism from some of their reactions to reaching a first Champions League final in 20 years.

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Former England captain Wayne Rooney described their jubilant celebrations as "a little bit too much" but ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright fired back after and said that "the celebration police will be out in force."

"First of all, I didn't know about it but I don't know," Arteta said on Friday in a news conference before the Gunners clash with West Ham.

"I think you have to respect every opinion and place them where they belong. [I place them] where they belong. I don't know, that's not important.

"I'm assuming that that criticism is positive and negative. I won't talk about criticism, it's positive and negative. That's what makes you better.

"When you want to set higher standards and performance levels that can give you the chance to compete for the two most prestigious competitions in Europe, you have to be prepared for that because you know the challenge and the difficulty of it. It does make you better, that's for certain."