Harry Kane snaps Bayern Munich penalty streak with first Bundesliga miss

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Harry Kane's remarkable penalty streak in the Bundesliga has ended at 24 as the Bayern Munich striker missed a spot kick for the first time on Saturday.

Kane stepped up to the penalty spot at 0-0 against Wolfsburg after teammate Michael Olise was fouled by defender Konstantinos Koulierakis.

The England captain seemed to slip slightly as he approached the ball and his shot went wide of the right-hand post.

It is the first time he has missed a penalty in the German top flight since his move to Bayern in 2023.

It was a rare miss from the spot as Harry Kane fired wide vs. Wolfsburg. Photo by Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images

In fact, it was only his third penalty miss for the Bavarian giants in total, scoring 37 of 40 from 12 yards in all competitions.

Kane therefore keeps a solid 92.5% conversion rate in Bayern colours.

The 32-year-old last faltered from the spot against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Jan. 21 -- denying himself the chance of a hat-trick, having already scored two, including a penalty.

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His only other miss also came this season in the DFB-Pokal, as Florian Stritzel made a save for third division side Wehen Wiesbaden.

Bayern still managed to win 1-0 in their penultimate Bundesliga game this season, with an Olise curler via the crossbar the sole goal. Wolfsburg's Mattias Svanberg struck the bar in the 89th minute with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Kane is still the Bundesliga's top scorer this term by a comfortable margin -- with Stuttgart's Denis Undav (19) second to Kane's 33.

Harry Kane's penalty record for Bayern Munich in all competitions. ESPN Global Research

Information from the Associated Press and ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.