Brentford boss Andrews and captain Collins criticise ref's decisions in City defeat

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Brentford coach Keith Andrews and captain Nathan Collins have both criticised the decision by the referee not to award their side a penalty in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City today.

As Brentford winger Kevin Schade raced onto a long ball, City's Matheus Nunes chased back and Schade went down as the two made contact on the edge of the penalty area.

The Portuguese chased back and Schade went down as the pair made contact on the edge of the area but referee Michael Salisbury gave nothing.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Andrews said: "We're playing against a team that's fighting for the title. You can see that in their urgency. I liked a lot of what we did today. We showed a lot of bravery, a lot of courage. It needed to be a near-perfect performance to win tonight.

Brentford winger Kevin Schade went down in the penalty area as he and City's Matheus Nunes made contact but the Bees were not awarded a penalty. Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

"I don't think the scoreline should fool anyone into thinking it was an absolute rout. The way we approached it, the margins of what we had, the margins of the decisions that were made are quite telling overall.

"There was a lot going on for the officials. I'm the first to always say what a difficult job they have, and what they have to deal with on a day-to-day basis. It's difficult with all the contentious issues, the play acting.

"I thought Kevin Schade's one in the second half was a penalty. I will say that. So that was really disappointing."

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Andrews reiterated his frustration with the decision not to award a penalty "I just look at the second one and every time I've looked at it - and I've looked at it three or four times -- there's no way Kevin would go down. And the comment that was made was 'there wasn't enough contact'.

"But Kevin's one of the quickest players in the league, when he's moving at such speed, it's only going to take a bit of contact. He's got the goal gaping. So that one was a penalty."

Similarly, Bees captain Nathan Collins said that the referee's calls went against the west London side: "It looks like [a heavy defeat]. We wanted to come here without fear.

"We wanted to still be a threat and hurt them in spells. I thought we did that in spell. Then there were decisions in the second half and the momentum of the game changed.

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When asked if decisions went against Brentford, Collins said: "Potentially on the day, yeah. They got better as it went on, to be fair to them, and when you come to a place like this, they are ruthless."

Goals from Jérémy Doku, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush gave City a crucial three points as they seek to heap the pressure on Arsenal in the title race.

The win over the Bees mean that City have cut Arsenal's lead to just three points -- but the Gunners have a game in hand against 18th placed West Ham and face the Hammers at the London Stadium on May 10.