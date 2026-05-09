Pep Guardiola sends title race plea to West Ham: 'Come on you Irons'

'Come on you Irons!' - Guardiola sends message for West Ham vs. Arsenal (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola ended his postmatch news conference after the 3-0 win over Brentford by shouting "come on you Irons" as Manchester City hold out hope of getting a helping hand from West Ham in the title race.

City closed the gap at the top to two points thanks to goals from Jérémy Doku, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

And with leaders Arsenal visiting West Ham on Sunday, Guardiola needs a favour from Nuno Espírito Santo's side.

As the City boss left the media theatre on Saturday, he crossed his arms to mimic a gesture used by West Ham fans and said "come on you Irons."

Pep Guardiola is hoping for a favour from West Ham on Sunday. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Asked earlier about the state of the title race, he said: "We are fighting with a team in the final of the Champions League without losing a game and have been top of the league almost all season.

- Doku kept Man City in the title race. Now they need West Ham's help

- Brentford boss Andrew, captain Collins criticise refereeing decisions

- Spygate 2.0? Explaining incident, rule-change since Marcelo Bielsa

"It's not in our hands now so it depends on them dropping points. I love it. I love to be here [in the title race] again."

After beating Brentford, City still have to play Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Aston Villa. Arsenal face West Ham, Burnley and Palace.

"All we can do is Wednesday [against Palace] win again, play the final of the FA CUp and go to Bournemouth -- I'd say that is not the best one to go -- and Aston Villa so the calendar is demanding.

"It's just two weeks and the season will be over."