UCL finalists PSG throw it back to the '90s for 2026-27 home jersey

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Paris Saint-Germain say that their brand-new 2026-27 home kit, unveiled on Saturday, is a tribute to the club's supporters past and present. While there's no shame in recognizing the fans who follow the team today, there can be no doubt that this shirt is a nod to Parisiens of the past.

For the first time in 25 years, PSG will don a vibrant royal blue jersey at the Parc des Princes. Nike introduced a brighter hue of blue to the club's wardrobe in 1990, a color that was the foundation of every home kit right through to 2000-01. Before and after that 11-year period, though, PSG have been dressed in a dark shade of navy.

Among shirt snobs and kit collectors, those PSG tops of the '90s are prized possessions, as both football fashion and pop culture couture alike yearn for the bold and baggy days of 30 years ago.

PSG unveiled their new home shirt for 2026-27 on Saturday, and it takes inspiration from the jerseys the Parisian club wore in the 1990s. Paris Saint-Germain

Another feature of decades gone by, PSG boast an ultra-wide red stripe down the front of the shirt. Nike and the club have followed this blueprint before, most notably in 2011-12, but this is a signature design element that defined Les Parisiens' kits between 1973 and 1987.

Finally, as has become increasingly common over the past handful of years, the center of the jersey is stacked up with logos. For the third time in the past six seasons, the PSG crest will sit front and center on the chest -- rather than its traditional placement over the heart -- sharing that prime real estate with the Nike Swoosh and Qatar Airways sponsorship (which is tastefully shrunken to fit within the wide red stripe).

PSG have three games remaining in a Ligue 1 campaign in which they top the table by three points (with a game in hand), as well as a date with Arsenal in Budapest as they quest to become the first back-to-back UEFA Champions League winners since Real Madrid won three in a row between 2015-16 and 2017-18. Plenty of opportunities to wear a shirt that will have the kit community buzzing.