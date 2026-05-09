Udinese's Keinan Davis accuses Cagliari's Alberto Dossena of racist abuse

Udinese forward Keinan Davis has accused Cagliari defender Alberto Dossena of calling him a "monkey" during Saturday's Serie A match.

Dossena denied any wrongdoing.

Towards the end of Udinese's 2-0 victory at Cagliari, Davis -- who is Black -- reacted angrily and alerted the referee to something said from the stands.

Tension then rose after the final whistle when Davis and Dossena had to be separated by teammates.

Davis, who left Aston Villa in 2023 after a six-year spell at the club, posted a story on Instagram after the match, tagging Dossena and using a picture of the player with the comment:

"This racist coward called me a monkey today during the game. I hope the Serie A association will do something about this but we will see," it read.

Dossena posted a statement on his own Instagram account about an hour later.

Keinan Davis alleged Alberto Dossena of racist abuse on Saturday. Alessandro Tocco/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Being accused of racism saddens and hurts me," Dossena wrote. "It is a very serious accusation, it would never cross my mind to address another person, a colleague with an insult of that kind.

"It is the first time that such a situation has happened to me in which I have to defend myself from a defamatory accusation. Such behavior is the furthest thing from my culture and education."

Udinese also put out a statement but did not name Dossena.

"Udinese Calcio expresses utmost solidarity and full support for Keinan Davis who was subjected to shameful racist insults by a player from the opposing team during this afternoon's match," the statement read.

"The club reiterates its firm condemnation of such deplorable acts which seriously damage the image and values of the sport we love. Udinese will defend Keinan in every way and hopes for a rapid resolution of the incident by the sports justice bodies in which it has full confidence."

Cagliari teammates and coach Fabio Pisacane backed Dossena, saying they believed he had never made any racist remarks.

"I've known Alberto Dossena for years, I know what values he has, and it doesn't even cross my mind that he might have said certain things," Pisacane said. "I believe in the man and I'm sorry that all that commotion was created at the end of the match.

"I spoke to Alberto about the incident with Davis and I believe him, because I know him well. There was some pushing and shoving, things that happen on the field, and I completely trust my player."

Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile added: "We spoke to Alberto, he assured us that he hadn't said anything racist and we believe him. He is a family man, a man with important values."

However, Udinese's Nicolò Zaniolo alleged that Dossena also insulted his family as well as being racist towards Davis.

"The colleague [if you can call him that] who today dared to insult my children and insult my teammate for the color of his skin, should be ashamed of himself and never again set foot on a football field," Zaniolo wrote in an Instagram story.