AFC Asian Cup: Japan drawn to face Qatar, Thailand, Indonesia; South Korea play Vietnam

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Japan will be one of the favourites to win the AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

Japan will face two-time defending champions Qatar in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, after the draw in Riyadh on Saturday.

Qatar were drawn ​alongside Japan in Group F, in a ​repeat of the 2019 final in the United Arab Emirates, which the Qataris won before retaining the title at the 2023 edition on home soil.

Group F is rounded out by South East Asian teams Thailand and Indonesia.

Japan are the most successful team in men's AFC Asian Cup history, winning a record four titles (1992, 2000, 2004, 2011) and finishing runners-up in 2019.

Saudi Arabia, the host team, feature in an all-Arab Group ​A, alongside Kuwait, Oman and Palestine, while South ​Korea will face United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and ​Lebanon or Yemen in Group E.

Australia were drawn alongside Tajikistan, Iraq and Singapore in Group D, with the fixture against Iraq, their fellow FIFA World Cup qualifiers now led by for former Socceroos coach Graham Arnold, likely to be one of the feature games of the group stage.

The draw had been set for April 11, but it ​was postponed because of the Middle East ​conflict to ensure full attendance and participation from ⁠all concerned parties, national associations and partners.

Saudi is hosting the tournament for the first time, and it will run from Jan. 7 to Feb. ​5, 2027.

Full AFC Asian Cup 2027 draw:

Group A: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine

Group B: Uzbekistan, Bahrain, North Korea, Jordan

Group C: Iran, Syria, Kyrgyz Republic, China

Group D: Australia, Tajikistan, Iraq, Singapore

Group E: South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Lebanon or Yemen

Group F: Japan, Qatar, Thailand, Indonesia