Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich eye Man City's Gvardiol

'Come on you Irons!' - Guardiola sends message for West Ham vs. Arsenal (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich want Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol. Plus, could Chelsea striker João Pedro join Barcelona this summer?

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Josko Gvardiol has spent much of the season out injured with a broken leg. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

- Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have made contact with Josko Gvardiol's representatives over a possible transfer switch, but face a battle to land the Manchester City star, according to TEAMtalk. The two clubs are reportedly "huge admirers" of the 24-year-old defender, who has missed much of the season due to a broken leg. City are keen to open contract talks with Gvardiol in the near future with his deal having two years left to run.

- Tottenham Hotspur have stalled in contract talks with defender Micky van de Ven, reports Football Insider. Liverpool and Barcelona have reportedly been monitoring the defender's availability. Van de Ven's contract still has three years remaining. Spurs had planned to sit down for contract talks before the end of the season, but the defender has delayed negotiations with the club still in danger of being relegated from the Premier League.

- Chelsea striker João Pedro would be keen to join Barcelona if they should make an offer for him this summer. Spanish outlet Sport reports that the 24-year-old has emerged as an alternative to Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez. Chelsea reportedly face the possibility of struggling to keep key players if they miss out on European football next season. Pedro has enjoyed a superb debut season at Chelsea, with 20 goals and nine assists in all competitions since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

- Juventus are showing interest in former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. De Gea is playing for Fiorentina and is reportedly committed to staying in Florence, though it's unclear if an offer from Juventus could change that. Juventus have also been linked with a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield.

- Manchester United and Crystal Palace have shown interest in AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 24-year-old has been a regular for Milan since making his move from RB Salzburg in 2024. United are claimed to have concrete interest in the Serbia international, while Palace have been among the first to gauge his availability. Any transfer for Pavlovic is valued at €40 million AC Milan, though they hold a stance of no exit coming into the summer.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:00 Moreno: It's anarchy at Real Madrid with Valverde and Tchouameni Alejandro Moreno questions the disciplinary proceedings of an alleged altercation, between Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

- Atalanta midfielder Ederson has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, with the Premier League club ready to offer €45 million to land the 26-year-old. (Nicolo Schira)

- Premier League sides Bournemouth, Brentford, and Crystal Palace are monitoring a move for Neom SC defender Nathan Zeze, 20, with the France youth international impressing in the Saudi Pro League. (Nicolo Schira)

- Chelsea have held positive talks with Xabi Alonso as an option to become their head coach, though the club are looking at alternative options to the former Real Madrid manager. (Nicolo Schira)

- Real Madrid insist there will be no impact on the long-term futures of Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, following a reported falling out between the pair, as clubs circle a potential move. (TeamTalk)

- Leeds United want to sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, 28, when his loan at West Ham ends this summer. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool are tracking a move for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diao, 21, who is valued at €20 million. (Ekrem Konur)

- Newcastle have made an enquiry for Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, while the 29-year-old also has interest from Tottenham and Liverpool. (Ekrem Konur)

- Francisco Conceicao is being monitored by Liverpool and Manchester United, with both Premier League sides eyeing the 23-year-old forward if Juventus miss out on qualification for the Champions League. (Gazzetta dello Sport)