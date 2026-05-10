Celtic set for epic Hearts SPL title finale after beating Rangers in Old Firm derby

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Celtic have cut Hearts' gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership to one point after beating Rangers 3-1 in a gripping Old Firm derby on Sunday.

A resurgent Daizen Maeda delivered a memorable Celtic Park goal as the champions came from behind for victory, looping an overhead kick into the top corner to net his second goal in four minutes and his sixth in four games. The Japan attacker had earlier fired Celtic ahead with a first-time finish in the 53rd minute.

Mikey Moore gave Rangers the lead in the ninth minute before Yang Hyun-jun levelled in controversial circumstances midway through the first half.

The opening half had been end to end but Celtic proved too strong for Rangers in the early stages of the second half and stood firm as the visitors pushed to get back into the game.

The result, coupled with Hearts' draw at Motherwell on Saturday night, leaves Celtic knowing that even a point at Fir Park will ensure they have the chance to beat Hearts to the title when the two teams meet next Saturday. Hearts' goal difference advantage is now down to three.

Daizen Maeda scored a sensational bicycle kick in the second half at Celtic Park. Steve Welsh/PA Images via Getty Images

Rangers have been consigned to a third-placed finish following their third-consecutive defeat.

It is the first time a Rangers team has suffered a hat trick of league losses since 2000 -- when current Celtic boss Martin O'Neill was in his first season in charge.

They now need the Hoops to beat Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup final to avoid dropping from the Europa League qualifiers to the Conference League.

Celtic and Hearts are both in action in midweek. Celtic travel to face Motherwell, while Hearts host Falkirk.

A Celtic defeat and Hearts win would wrap up a first title in 60 years for Derek McInnes' side, although it now looks likely the SPL is heading for a winner-takes-all, final-day decider.

Information from PA was used in this report.