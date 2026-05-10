Michael Carrick: Sunderland draw won't change Man United summer plans

Janusz Michallik believes Manchester United must invest in their squad to reach the next level. (2:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Michael Carrick is determined not to "over-analyse" Manchester United's needs for the future following their goalless draw at Sunderland.

A stalemate on Wearside saw the hosts have the better chances throughout the game and they almost broke the deadlock twice after the break when United goalkeeper Senne Lammens denied Brian Brobbey and Lutsharel Geertruida hit the post.

A point keeps United third and they are now four matches unbeaten in the Premier League with two more games remaining.

Carrick made five changes from last weekend's victory over Liverpool, but the Red Devils struggled to really test the Black Cats, with only a stoppage-time effort from Matheus Cunha posing any real danger.

The win over Liverpool secured Champions League football for United and with the prospect of more matches to be played next season, Carrick insisted Saturday's performance against Sunderland will not define their future plans.

Michael Carrick's Man United were held to a goalless draw at Sunderland on Saturday. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

He said: "It's one game as well and I think to over-analyse it in terms of moving forward next season, judging the squad and judging everything on one game is certainly not what I'll do or what we'll do as a club anyway.

"We know the quality of the players, we know what the squad looks like and the strengths and things we need to improve on.

"Certainly one game today doesn't change our minds in any of that."

Joshua Zirkzee was one of those five changes making his first start for the club since Dec. 2025.

However, a quiet showing from the forward saw his only real chance of the match come in the first half, looping a header onto the roof of the net from Cunha's cross.

Speaking about Zirkzee's performance, Carrick said: "I thought for all the boys it was just a tough game, an away game coming here which is challenging.

"There were certain times when Josh linked the play really well and certain times when we probably left him a little bit isolated.

"That's how it goes, I think he played a real part for the team. I understand it's not always easy for any player when you haven't played for a little bit to come into a game.

"Certainly not judging any individual on just one performance today."

- VAR review: Did Man United deserve to be up a man at Sunderland?

Carrick was also not drawn into suggestions that a red card should have been shown to Nilson Angulo towards the end of the match.

The Sunderland winger appeared to put his arm in the face of Bruno Fernandes while the United skipper was playing a pass.

Carrick said: "To be honest, I genuinely haven't seen it on the TV.

"Bruno said there was contact and he wasn't too happy about it when he came in.

"The staff on the bench weren't too happy with it as well. I don't know, getting a little bit confused with what's going on really, I'm better off staying out of it."