West Ham vs. Arsenal LIVE: Updates as Mikel Arteta's side aims to push on in title race

Frank Leboeuf says Arsenal cannot afford to draw against West Ham as the pressure mounts in the title race. (1:25)

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Arsenal travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham with both sides desperate for three points in their respective battles at either end of the Premier League table.

You can follow all the action from East London with live updates from ESPN.

Should Mikel Arteta's side win on their travels, they will once again open up a five point lead over Manchester City after Pep Guardiola and co narrowed the gap on Saturday by beating Brentford. West Ham, currently in the relegation places, need a win to leapfrog Tottenham and put the pressure on ahead of their clash with Leeds on Monday night.