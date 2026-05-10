Nottingham Forest boss: Man United, Man City-linked Elliot Anderson 'deserves top of the world'

Janusz Michallik believes Manchester United must invest in their squad to reach the next level. (2:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest boss Vitor Pereira has said Elliot Anderson deserves "the top of the world" and cannot say whether he will be at the club next season.

Anderson scored an 88th-minute goal to earn a point in a 1-1 draw against former club Newcastle to put Forest on the brink of Premier League survival, after Harvey Barnes had given the visitors the lead.

The England midfielder is still performing despite the recent death of his mother Helen, whose funeral was on Friday, less than 24 hours after the Europa League loss to Aston Villa.

Anderson, who will be a key figure in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup plans, has been linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City. Sources have told ESPN that United, who have tracked Anderson for some time, will not enter a bidding war with City as they believe the asking price of around £120 million ($162m) is vastly inflated.

"It's difficult for me, and everybody, to understand what he is feeling inside of him," the Portuguese said.

"I believe that he is honouring his mother, going inside the pitch and running until the last metre, until the last breath.

"I cannot say [whether he will stay], I don't have the answer. I know he deserves the top of the world.

Elliot Anderson scored the equaliser for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle on Sunday. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I know that he's our player, and we need to enjoy him because I have worked with the top talent players, but to find a top player with this character is not easy.

"I'm not thinking about the next season. I'm thinking about finishing this season in the best position that we can.

"In the warm-up, my assistants, they said to me, 'Elliot is on fire today.' Every time that he shot on goal, he scored.

"He had the funeral of his mother two days ago, I didn't speak with him, but I believe that he wants to honour his mother with a goal.

- Man United won't enter Elliot Anderson bidding war with Man City - sources

- Anderson scores against old club Newcastle to rescue Nottingham Forest draw

"I believe that's why he tried until the last minute to score a goal, because this is the way that he found to go on the pitch and to give everything to play for."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said seeing Anderson scoring such an important goal "really hurt" and reiterated that his sale to Forest was "the most reluctant transfer I'll ever do".

Anderson's move to the City Ground from the Magpies in 2024 was essentially a £35m transfer to satisfy his boyhood club's PSR demands.

"It was something we regretted when we were doing it," he said. "We knew that would be a very, very painful transfer, one that we had to do.

"We had no choice, but it was probably the most reluctant transfer I'll ever do, because we knew the quality of the player.

"We'd seen him close up for a number of years training with us. He was beginning to break into the team and he was being for me, the back end of that season, really effective in a number of different positions.

"It really hurts to see him do that against us today, he's going to go and have a fantastic career, wherever he goes, wherever his career takes him.

"He's a great lad as well, so it's painful for us to take but he's an outstanding player."

Information from PA was used in this report.