Cesc Fabregas' Como secure spot in European football with win over Verona

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Cesc Fabregas's Como secured their spot in European football next season with a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona.

Two years since their promotion to Serie A, Fabregas has seen them guarantee their spot in at least the Conference League, as they now sit sixth, 10 points ahead of seventh-placed Atalanta, who face Milan in the late kickoff.

Now Como remain locked in a battle with Roma, Milan and Juventus for the two Champions League sports behind champions Inter and second-placed Napoli, who host Bologna on Monday night.

Como dominated possession at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi but it took them until the 71st minute to score, when striker Anastasios Douvikas scored his 13th goal of the season.

Cesc Fabregas took over Como on a permanent basis in 2024. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Speaking to DAZN, Fabregas said: "I'm very happy and proud today.

"Two years ago today we were promoted to Serie A and today we're qualifying for Europe.

"The team, the club, the fans have all grown, it's inexplicable, we will remember this day twenty years from now.

"These days, with social media, everything goes so fast, there's so much pressure.

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"You have to enjoy it. I don't remember how many trophies I won, but there is much more to come.

"Now we have two games left to go and we will see if we can fly even higher."

Como's final two matches of the season come against Parma at home and Jamie Vardy's Cremonese on the final day of the season.

Fabregas has secured Europe for Como, but they could yet find themselves in the Champions League next year in an exciting end to the season.