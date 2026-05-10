Lyonnes on track for quadruple after women's French Cup win

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VALENCIENNES, France -- OL Lyonnes remain on track for a quadruple of major trophies this season after beating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the women's French Cup final on Sunday.

Forward Jule Brand continued her good form by setting up two goals for striker Vicki Bècho in the first half. Lyonnes' other goals came from Melchie Dumornay and Lindsey Heaps, while substitute Merveille Kanjinga got PSG's consolation goal at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes.

It was a record-extending 11th French Cup for Lyon, who beat PSG 1-0 in March to win the inaugural League Cup.

Lyonnes are on track for a record-extending 19th league title -- siting 12 points ahead of second-place going into the final-four playoff to determine the champion.

They can also win a women's record-extending ninth Champions League title, as coach Jonatan Giráldez's side face Barcelona in the final in Oslo on May 23.