Barcelona vs. Real Madrid LIVE: Latest updates from El Clásico as hosts need just a point to seal title

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Barcelona host Real Madrid at the Nou Camp knowing that a draw is all they need to defend their LaLiga title, and you can follow the action live on ESPN.

The Catalan giants sit 11 points clear at the top of the LaLiga table and it is a matter of if, not when they are officially crowned champions.

But they are now presented with a rare opportunity to win the title against their bitter rivals in front of their own fans.

You can follow all of the action live on ESPN below.

Conversely, Real Madrid have had a torrid week and head into El Clasico with the sole goal of preventing their rivals from winning the title today.

In order to do that, they must win, but they will have to do so without Kylian Mbappé, who remains out injured, and Federico Valverde, who is also injured after a bizarre fight with Aurélien Tchouaméni in training on Thursday.

The pair have subsequently been fined €500,000 ($589,000) following the confrontation.

Barcelona are top of LaLiga on 88 points, with Los Blancos on 77 points.

Real Madrid won the reverse fixture, with Jude Bellingham scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 win.

The game ended with Andriy Lunin and Pedri both being sent off in a feisty affair.