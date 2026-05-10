Arsenal survived 'biggest VAR moment in PL history' at West Ham - Gary Neville

Janusz Michallik reacts to the decision to overturn Callum Wilson's equaliser for West Ham vs. Arsenal. (1:12)

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Arsenal survived the "biggest moment in VAR history in the Premier League" in a win at West Ham that will "go down in folklore," according to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville.

Mikel Arteta's side looked to have put Manchester City back in control of the title race after Callum Wilson smashed home following a corner in the 95th minute at the London Stadium.

However, Arsenal players -- led by goalkeeper David Raya -- quickly protested to the referee. Replays showed Raya's arm appeared to be held by West Ham forward Pablo as he went to catch the ball, which eventually found its way to Wilson.

After a lengthy delay, VAR Darren England recommended on-field referee Chris Kavanagh to head to the monitor to review his decision, and he then reversed the call.

"The biggest moment in VAR history in the Premier League," Neville, now a Sky Sports pundit, said on commentary.

David Raya's arm appeared to be held by West Ham's Pablo at the corner. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Raya and the Arsenal players quickly protested to the referee. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal then hung on for a narrow 1-0 win, with Leandro Trossard having scored the winner in the 84th minute.

"If Arsenal are going to go on and win a title, this is the half," Neville added. "This is the game that will go down in folklore.

Chris Kavanagh disallowed the goal after being sent to the monitor by VAR. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"It's a monumental movement towards a first Premier League title for this great club in 22 years."

Ian Wright, also speaking on Sky, agreed with Neville's assessment.

"It is a poor foul," the former Arsenal striker said. "I think David Raya catches that simply if he is not impeded, he catches that.

"Without a doubt [the biggest decisions ever].

"I'm not a fan of VAR, but in this instance, it did the job. For me it was an easy one to give in such a tense moment.

"Eveything flashed before my eyes."

Roy Keane ensured that there was a consensus on the decision within the Sky studio.

"The one thing you say when you go up, VAR are going to check everything, do not put your hands on the goalkeeper!" the former Man United man said.

"Certainly don't leave it on for three or four seconds.

"There is all sorts going on but because the goalkeeper had such a big part to play, I think it is a foul."

Mikel Arteta gestures to suggest that David Raya's arm was impeded. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Speaking after the match, Mikel Arteta praised the officials for coming to what he saw as the right call.

"When I had to be critical, I have been," the Arsenal boss said. "Today I have to congratulate them [referees].

"You need a lot of courage and bravery to stand out and give the opportunity to the referee to have a look at the action.

"When you see the picture, there is no question that it is a clear foul. They were very brave.

"The action deserved that. In my opinion, it is very clear. They are the rules and we ask for consistency."

Arsenal are five points ahead of City -- who have a game in hand -- but the north London club will win their first title since 2003-04 if they secure maximum points from their final two games of the season against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen disagreed with the dramatic late decision.

"When you look at the screen for five minutes you'll find something -- a lot of grappling and a lot of holding," he said to the BBC.

"I'm sure if you look long enough you'll find something.

"Do I think it's the right decision? No."