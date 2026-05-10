West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, Nuno slam Arsenal VAR call: 'PL is physical'

Janusz Michallik talks about Arsenal's title pursuit following their 1-0 win over West Ham to extend their league lead. (1:32)

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West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen and manager Nuno Espirito Santo have both hit out at the officials following the late disallowed goal against Arsenal, questioning refereeing consistency and claiming the Premier League should be more "physical."

West Ham are on the brink of relegation, while Arsenal are edging towards the title, after a dramatic end to Sunday's game at the London Stadium, where the visitors emerged with a 1-0 win.

But it wasn't without its late drama, after Callum Wilson thought he had scored an equaliser for West Ham -- only to see it disallowed following a lengthy consultation between VAR Darren England and on-field referee Chris Kavanagh.

The goal was ruled out for a foul on David Raya by West Ham forward Pablo, who appeared to be holding the goalkeeper's arm following Bowen's corner.

"When you look at the screen for five minutes you'll find something -- a lot of grappling and a lot of holding. I'm sure if you look long enough you'll find something," Bowen told the BBC.

West Ham's late equaliser was ruled out by VAR. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"Do I think it's the right decision? No.

"Where's the consistency? As a fan you don't want to celebrate a goal and then wait eight minutes and it's taken off you.

"Corners are physical. The Premier League is physical. That's why everyone loves it. You have to expect contact at corners. If you give that you have to give all the holding calls in the world and that's not the way people want the game to go down."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta thanked the referee for being "brave" in making the call, which he insisted was right, but Bowen disagreed.

He added to Sky Sports: "Goalkeepers are protected more than outfield players -- there's lots of holding and grappling that goes on in the box. Are you going to look at those every time and give a penalty? Because that's the only way that is the right way to do it.

"I get that you can't wipe a goalkeeper out and there's arms there but the keeper's come out to try and grab the ball so he's got to be seen -- not as an outfield player -- but he's got to expect some contact. It's a corner kick, it's physical, it's the Premier League -- there's going to be contact and tussles.

"We feel more hard done by but we had one at Brentford last week where [Tomas] Soucek got dragged down and we didn't get a penalty. I'm saying at the consistency level -- VAR is here to stay we know that -- but I just think the decisions ... people are going to say I sound bitter but I'm just being honest. If you look at some of the decisions for long enough you'll find something to give and that's what happened in the end.

"[Arsenal] are the best example of being so good from set pieces -- they're physical and want to put the ball on top of the goalkeeper. I'm sure we could go back through every single game and see goalkeepers getting fouled and not getting decisions. If you're going to give it, give it for every single thing every week."

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West Ham now face an uphill battle to stay in the Premier League, a point behind Tottenham who have a game in hand against Leeds on Monday.

Their manager Nuno was also unhappy with the consistency, suggesting referees "don't know what a foul is."

"Due to the circumstances and the way it finished, we are all upset," he said.

"Look, there is a referee and VAR, there is circumstances in the past that have been judged different. Let's not go further than that.

"Due to the recent seasons, it has been happening [similar incidents]. Even the referees don't know what is a foul and what is not a foul, It creates doubt."