Arsenal hold their nerve and are on the brink of the Premier League title

Janusz Michallik reacts to the decision to overturn Callum Wilson's equaliser for West Ham vs. Arsenal. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- This will be the run-in victory that goes down in history if Arsenal lift the Premier League title.

Sunday's 1-0 win at West Ham United was the sort of nerve-jangling, torturous grind that often occurs at this stage of the season, capped by stoppage-time controversy that overshadowed the immediate aftermath.

After Leandro Trossard's deflected 83rd-minute strike, the Gunners appeared to have conceded a last-gasp equalizer when Callum Wilson's left-foot shot crossed the line before Declan Rice could push it back out.

- Arsenal and Man City's remaining Premier League fixtures

- VAR Review: Were refs right to disallow West Ham equalizer vs. Arsenal

- The earliest dates Arsenal or Man City could win the Premier League title

But after what felt like an eternity, VAR Darren England and referee Chris Kavanagh overturned the goal for a foul by substitute Pablo on David Raya and Arsenal held on for victory.

Speaking of history, it is quite possibly one of the biggest calls VAR has ever made, given the ramifications at both ends of the table.

The contrasting but adjacent extreme emotions of Arsenal's jubilation and West Ham's desolation was difficult to take in. Arsenal are on the brink of their first title in 22 years, and the hosts are in the bottom three with only two more chances to avoid relegation.

"What a moment, what an afternoon, what a week it's been for us," said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

"So full of emotions, I cannot praise enough the attitude, the desire, the courage and the quality of the team shown throughout this week because it was so much at stake and today we knew against a team that is fighting for their life, how tough it was going to be."

Arsenal were far from at their best here, laboring badly after a first-half injury to Ben White, which disrupted their rhythm in a way Arteta inadvertently compounded with a series of poor substitutions.

With the score at 0-0 -- five minutes before Trossard struck -- Mateus Fernandes was clean through six yards out and failed to beat Raya.

"When you talk about magic moments, this is certainly one of the most needed moments as well to pull off with that save, it was incredible," said Arteta.

That save, Trossard's deflected strike and the agony followed by the ecstasy of Wilson's disallowed goal are the stuff of folklore. Or at least they will be if Arsenal see out the job from here.

The highlights of this game will be terrible, but the dramatic, slow-motion montage will be something else.

Arsenal are two games away from their first Premier League title since 2004. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Just 10 days on from Arteta bemoaning a referee having to watch a replay "13 times" before changing his mind -- when his team were denied a penalty at Atlético Madrid -- the Spaniard can have no issue with the length of delay this time. It is believed the officials here watched Wilson's goal 17 times.

"Probably today I have realized how difficult and how big the referee's job is," said Arteta.

"Because you're talking about a moment that can decide the history, the course, of two massive clubs that are fighting with their lives to achieve their objectives. And the pressure is huge."

It was, probably, the right decision, but there is no doubt that any call that takes this long to make feels less 'clear and obvious' with each passing second. There is clearly an issue of grappling at set pieces, which the league has to address in the summer.

The current threshold and consistency of intervention is leaving an unsatisfactory taste, although it must be said that clubs have to adapt as best they can and nobody has done so better than Arsenal this season.

"All of us don't understand what is a foul and what isn't a foul," said Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

"I think even the referees confuse themselves."

Arsenal were excellent early on, denied a lead by some desperate defending, the woodwork, and their own errant finishing. But when White went off on 28 minutes, their rhythm evaporated.

Arteta had Cristhian Mosquera on the bench but opted to send on Martín Zubimendi and switch Rice to right back. He has played there before, against Brighton & Hove Albion in December, but the move seemed to affect the fluidity in Arsenal's midfield.

Riccardo Calafiori was withdrawn at the break due to injury, with Mosquera on and Myles Lewis-Skelly removed from the midfield role. He has performed so impressively in the last week to fill in at left back, where he hasn't been trusted to play all season.

As Arsenal struggled for answers, Arteta withdrew Zubimendi -- subbing a substitute is never a good look -- throwing on Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz before Noni Madueke for Bukayo Saka was his last throw of the dice.

Odegaard found some clarity in the box to tee up Trossard for his first goal since December, a run dating back 25 matches.

"There is a player that makes a difference for us," said Arteta.

"As ever, it is impossible to maintain the level, especially with what we demand of the players. I think recently it has been really, really good. I think the game that has been played this week has been phenomenal and he has made a difference."

They are five points clear, having played a game more. Win the last two -- against Burnley and Crystal Palace -- and they will be champions. City could drop points before then to hand it to them before the final day.

History beckons. And if realized, this win will have carved out a place already.