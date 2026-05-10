Joe Gomez understands frustration as fans boo Chelsea draw: 'We get it'

Frank Leboeuf believes Arne Slot's days as Liverpool manager could be numbered after the club's poor display against Chelsea. (1:34)

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Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has said it "hurt" to hear supporters booing after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea but admitted he understands their frustration.

Fans booed the full-time whistle at Anfield, having also vented their frustrations at head coach Arne Slot's decision to substitute Rio Ngumoha in the second half.

Asked if he understands supporters' disappointment, Gomez said: "Yeah, 100%. We've all said on record a few times this year we know this is not where we want to be and the position we want to be in.

"I think we get it, we understand it. I hope you could see the urgency that we want to win. It's not a case of giving over.

Liverpool fans showed their frustration during the Chelsea draw. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

"We feel it. It's the last thing we want. For us older boys who have experienced so many good times here it does hurt. If it didn't then you shouldn't still be here. We want to make it right."

On the decision to sub Ngumoha -- which Slot later revealed was down to cramp -- Gomez added: "Yeah but to give a perspective, from the bench, Rio he's young and he played in the high-intense game.

"I don't know how many games he started this year but physically, he was tired, and I think those are the subtle things behind the scenes you probably don't realise.

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"But we get it. Rio is a top player and as the ability to a bright, bright star for us in the future.

"But it was the later stages of the game and he's tired. But I get it, like, black and white: he's flying, he looks good for us, he's a big threat and if he comes off it's like 'Oh,' and the fans are entitled to that opinion.

"I guess it just is a summary of our year and it's just a reaction to the whole year, and that's fair enough.

"The fans pay their hard-earned money to come and watch us and they're entitled to show their frustration, in the same way they cheer us."