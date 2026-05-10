Rochdale return to EFL in dramatic playoff final comeback

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This time, Rochdale's promotion celebrations were not premature. Paul Harding/Getty Images

Rochdale produced a dramatic late fightback from 2-0 down to clinch promotion back to the EFL with a penalty shoot-out victory over Boreham Wood.

The Wood looked set for glory in the National League playoff final at Wembley after striking in each half through Matt Rush and the lively Abdul Abdulmalik.

Rochdale, who were denied automatic promotion in heartbreaking fashion on the final day of the regular season, pulled one back in the 78th minute through Tyler Smith and Mani Dieseruvwe's header made it 2-2 deep into stoppage time.

Neither side could find a winner in extra time but Rochdale prevailed 3-1 on penalties after goalkeeper Oliver Whatmuff, on loan from Manchester City, saved from Callum Reynolds and Rush before Cameron Coxe hit the crossbar.

Rochdale's promotion comes after they were pipped to the league title by York on the final day in one of the most extraordinary league finishes in recent memory.

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Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored for Rochdale five minutes into added time of that game with a header that they thought would see them up.

But after a pitch invasion and subsequent delay courtesy of their own fans, Rochdale conceded an equaliser in the 103rd minute with the last kick of the game, a goal that saw them finish second and miss out on the single automatic promotion spot up for grabs.

Cue another pitch invasion, this time from York fans and Rochdale were left heartbroken despite amassing a whopping 106 points in the regular season.

The day before that game, both York and Rochdale complained of the "injustice" of only two teams being promoted (one via league position and one via a playoff win) into the EFL. A league spokesperson said at the time that they were working to make change happen, but with the final decision ultimately in the hands of a vote by EFL clubs.

And after another win full of drama on Sunday, Rochdale will now join York in the EFL next season.

Information from PA contributed to this report.