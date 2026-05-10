Tottenham's Kevin Danso: Racist abuse 'doesn't define me'

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has called for his side to remain humble despite exiting the relegation zone after their victory against Aston Villa. (1:13)

Tottenham's Kevin Danso will not allow racist insults to define him or affect his performances after he was targeted with online abuse last month.

The Austria defender received offensive social media messages after being at fault for Brighton striker Georginio Rutter's stoppage-time equaliser, which left Spurs languishing in the relegation zone.

Tottenham reported the matter to police but Danso has pledged not to let the perpetrators win.

Kevin Danso says racist abuse will not affect his performances. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

"It just doesn't define me, and it doesn't belong in the world of football," the 27-year-old told ITV News. "It's their problem.

"I just try to ignore it as much as I can, or try not to ignore it but not let it have as much of an effect on me, and what I feel about myself, and how I feel about myself and my performance, in order to continue to play at a very high level.

"I grew up in Austria, facing racism quite a fair bit, being in a predominantly white country. But again, I think I've learnt how to deal with it in a way.

"This was probably one of the rare times I have experienced it and yeah I think it's just in football."

- Roberto De Zerbi slams critics downplaying Tottenham win over rotated Aston Villa

- Are Tottenham going to be relegated from the Premier League? What stats, charts say

- Rodrigo Bentancur says Roberto De Zerbi provided change in Spurs' energy

The former Augsburg and Fortuna Dusseldorf player added: "The last time I did experience it was in Germany and that was tough as well, but I was very young and I didn't tell anybody about it.

"I feel like now this time it did happen it was important to say something, just address it and make sure that people are aware I've seen it.

"It's not going to make me play any different and definitely there's no need for it and basically you're wasting your time."