Manchester City's Doku has mindset to rival world's best, Pep says

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Pep Guardiola said Jérémy Doku has the ability to rival Vinícius Júnior and Lamine Yamal as one of the best wingers in the world.

The Belgium forward scored a stunning goal in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Brentford on Saturday.

It followed important goals against Everton and Southampton as the 23-year-old has now scored in three consecutive games for the first time.

And with Doku in the best form of his City career, Guardiola was asked after the win over Brentford whether he could get to the same level as Vinícius and Yamal.

"Yeah, for sure," said Guardiola. "And always accept being pushed. Always accept that. And that is so nice. We are really pleased. Now he is winning games. But he has always been really, really good."

Doku suggested recently that it's only his relative lack of goals compared to some other wingers that has kept him from being recognised as one of the best wingers in the world.

Guardiola, however, insists it starts with having the right mindset.

"It depends on your mentality," said Guardiola. "I want to become one of the best wingers in the world. Otherwise, you're in a comfort zone and you say, 'No, it's fine, it's fine.' Always I've been, Jeremy, dribbles and whatever. I always try.

"But I say, no, I want to become one of the best of the best. That is when you reach that level."

City's title hopes took a hit Sunday when Arsenal edged West Ham to restore their five-point lead on Guardiola's side, but with a game in hand the race could still come down to the final day of the Premier League on May 24.