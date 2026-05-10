Olivia Rodrigo meets Lamine Yamal, takes in Barcelona-Real Madrid

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Barcelona faced Real Madrid on Sunday in El Clásico with pop star Olivia Rodrigo's logo on the front of her shirt -- and Rodrigo cheering in the stands.

Rodrigo stood pitchside before the match, where she was greeted by star Barça winger Lamine Yamal, who is out with a hamstring injury. The two posed for a photo before Rodrigo went to her seat at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Cameras caught Rodrigo cheering as Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Barça in the ninth minute.

With Barça's main sponsor being Spotify, the club has worn the logos of other music artists across the front of its shirt through the years, including the Rolling Stones, Drake, Coldplay and Travis Scott. Rodrigo is the latest to join that club.

The Grammy Award-winning artist also performed an exclusive Billions Club Live show in Barcelona on Friday. Her third album, "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love," is set to release June 12.

Barça entered Sunday's matchup 11 points clear of their rivals, Real Madrid, at the top of the La Liga table.