Sebastien Berhalter brushes off WC roster reveal 'pressure'

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SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Vancouver Whitecaps and United States midfielder Sebastian Berhalter said the final two weeks until the Americans' World Cup roster is announced "doesn't feel like pressure."

Berhalter, 25, scored the Whitecaps' equalizer in a 1-1 draw against the Western Conference-leading San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night. The goal came at an opportune time as U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to announce his World Cup roster on May 26.

But Berhalter said he's not feeling any additional stress to perform.

"I'm so grateful. A year ago, I didn't even make my national team debut and now to be in this position is awesome," he told ESPN after Saturday's match. "So for me, it doesn't feel like pressure. It doesn't feel like it's something that I have to do or whatever.

"It's just such an honor. It's such an honor to be part of the team and if I get a chance to represent my country at a home World Cup, it would mean the world. So for me, it's just super exciting."

While Berhalter was excited to contribute to Saturday's result, he said he didn't think that the goal would make that much of an impact in Pochettino's final decision. Berhalter said that his body of work -- 11 matches for the USMNT over the last 11 months -- will be what gets him on the World Cup roster.

Sebastian Berhalter scored the game-tying goal for Vancouver in Saturday's draw against San Jose. Getty Images

"I think it's pretty already set," Berhalter said about the coaching staff's impressions of him. "I think they know what they can expect. I mean, they know what they're going to get out of me. So for me, it's just trying to give my best and show that I deserve and one goal here and there.

"I don't know if it's going to change too much, but yeah, for me it's just about keep doing what I do."

Berhalter appeared to catch a break earlier this week with the news that Atlético Madrid midfielder Johnny Cardoso had suffered a sprained right ankle. No timetable was given for Cardoso's return, but Berhalter expressed hope that Cardoso will recover in time.

The Whitecaps midfielder is also in a roster battle with the likes of the Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan and Middlesbrough's Aidan Morris.

"He's such a nice guy, and to be honest, I hope he's there," Berhalter said about Cardoso. "I hope he can recover and he's someone that deserves to play for the national team,100%, and he's such a good player and hopefully he can take it back."

Berhalter has three road games left with Vancouver before he'll find out if he's going to the World Cup. The Caps will play FC Dallas on May 13, Houston Dynamo FC three days later and FC San Diego on May 23.

"I think I'm focused on winning games here, and it's easy when you have this group of guys that you just want to win for," Berhalter said. "So you're not thinking any further. You're just focusing on trying to get three points every Saturday, every Wednesday."