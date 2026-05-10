Hansi Flick mourns father on day Barcelona clinch LaLiga

Craig Burley says Hansi Flick's strong management of Barcelona puts Real Madrid to shame after defending the LaLiga title. (1:24)

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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said it had been a "tough day" after guiding his team to the LaLiga title against Real Madrid just hours after learning of the death of his father.

Flick was given the news on the morning of Sunday's Clásico and took the decision to remain in Barcelona and be in the dugout for the game.

He witnessed goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres to secure a 2-0 win against Madrid as Barça clinched back-to-back Spanish championships.

"It's been a tough day," Flick said in the postgame news conference. "It started in the morning and, well, I'll never forget this day. This morning, my mum called me and she said that my father passed away. And so I think: Should I hide it or should I speak with my team? Because for me, it's like a family.

"And I said, 'OK, I want to get the information also to the players.' And what they are doing was unbelievable. I will never forget this moment."

"I want to say thank you to everyone, thank you for everything, thanks for really fighting," he continued. "I really appreciate everything a lot. This is like a family."

Players from both teams wore black armbands as a mark of respect for the passing of Flick's father, and a minute's silence was held before kickoff.

Barça's players celebrated both goals with Flick effusively, later throwing him up into the air in celebration after wrapping up the 29th LaLiga title in the club's history.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick addresses the Camp Nou crowd after clinching the LaLiga title with a win over Real Madrid. Getty Images

"I have never felt [so much love as today]," Flick added. "It's amazing."

Barça have been the dominant force in Spain since Flick was appointed as coach in the summer of 2024.

They have won five of the six domestic trophies available to them -- only missing out on this season's Copa del Rey -- but they have fallen short in the Champions League. A semifinal exit last season was followed by a defeat to Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinal this year, with Flick targeting European success as the next step in Barça's development.

"We want to give more for this club," he continued. "We want to reach the next level. And I know everyone in Barcelona wants to win the Champions League. Hopefully, we can achieve this goal.

"This is always what I want, to fight for your dreams. I think we have more dreams. This is good for the next season."

Barça still have three games to go before the curtain comes down on the current campaign: at Alavés, home versus Real Betis and the season finale at Valencia.

If Barça win all three fixtures, they could yet end the year with 100 points, a tally previously achieved only twice before -- by Madrid in 2012 and Barça in 2013.

"We want to reach 100 points," Flick stressed. "It's still possible. This is the next goal."