Marcus Rashford says goal in LaLiga clincher 'perfect' ending

Craig Burley says Hansi Flick's strong management of Barcelona puts Real Madrid to shame after defending the LaLiga title. (1:24)

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Marcus Rashford said if he was a magician he would stay at Barcelona after scoring in Sunday's title-winning victory against Real Madrid.

Rashford, 28, opened the scoring in the 2-0 Clásico win at Spotify Camp Nou with a stunning free kick as Barça won LaLiga for the second season running.

The England forward's loan from Manchester United expires next month, but Barça maintain an option to make the move permanent for a fee of around €30 million ($35 million).

"I don't know," he told reporters when asked if he will still be a Barça player next season. "I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. We will see.

"I came here to win. I want to win as many things as I can. This is one more to add to this.

"This is a wonderful team, they're going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special."

Speaking to ESPN after the match, Rashford had been less committal on his future with a return to United still not completely off the table.

"This is the perfect way I want it to end," he had said. "I'm very happy, I just want to enjoy today.

"I live in the moment. At the end of the season we will see. I came here to win and we do this, so I'm very happy. It's an incredible feeling."

Sunday's success represented a first ever league title in any country for Rashford, who has score eight goals in LaLiga and provided seven assists this season.

"The feeling is amazing," he added. "It's been a long season with ups and downs, but I think we deserved to win [LaLiga]."

Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring a goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in LaLiga. Getty Images

Rashford opened the scoring against Madrid in the ninth-minute with a fine strike whipped beyond Thibaut Courtois into the top corner.

It was the first goal Barça have scored directly from a free kick in the Clásico since Lionel Messi netted one in the fixture in 2012.

"I wasn't going to shoot," Rashford said. "When I put the ball down, I didn't see the angle, I didn't feel confident it would be a goal.

"I was going to cross. But everyone told me to shoot, so I hyped myself up a bit. It was good I shot in the end; it was a good goal."

Ferran Torres added the second for Barça after 18 minutes as they sealed the title courtesy of a result in the Clásico for the first time in the club's history.

Jude Bellingham put the ball in the net for Madrid in the second half, but it was ruled out for offside and the visitors were second best throughout the night.

Barcelona could have had more, but Thibaut Courtois produced fine saves to deny Rashford and Torres.

The win lifted Barca 14 points clear at the top of the table with just three games to play and they could yet finish the season with 100 points.

After the game, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said the 100 points mark, which has only been reached twice in LaLiga, was the next goal for his team.

"We want to reach 100 points," Flick stressed. "It's still possible. This is the next goal."

Information from PA was used in this report.