Trinity Rodman exits Spirit game early after getting treatment

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Trinity Rodman was substituted early in the second half of the Washington Spirit's 1-0 win over Seattle Reign FC on Sunday after receiving treatment on the field from the team's medical staff.

Rodman came up limping after going for a ball in front of goal following a Spirit corner kick and went to ground shortly after, clutching her right ankle.

After a brief interaction with Spirit physios, Rodman got up and tried to continue playing before being replaced by Lucia Di Guglielmo in the 56th minute with the scored tied 0-0. She walked off the field under her own power and was later seen talking with teammates and smiling on the bench.

Rodman suffered a bad back injury at the end of the 2024 season that continued to bother her throughout the 2025 season. She also dealt with a strain MCL at the end of 2025 that limited her minutes and effectiveness in the Spirit's playoff run, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Gotham FC in the championship game.

She returned to play with the United States in January and then again during the SheBelieves Cup in March, where she had another scare with her back that did not end up being serious.

Claudia Martinez scored a late goal for Washington to give them the win and all three points in the match.

So far this season, the NWSL's highest-paid player has three goals in nine games played for the Spirit, including Sunday's game against the Reign.

After a slow start to the season, the Spirit have now won five-straight games and are in second place on 18 points, one behind NWSL leaders the Portland Thorns.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Kassouf was used in this report.