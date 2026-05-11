Alex Morgan announces pregnancy with third baby

Alex Morgan says never in her "wildest dreams" would she see San Diego Wave retire her. No. 13 jersey. (1:28)

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Former USWNT star Alex Morgan announced on Mother's Day that she and her partner, Servando Carrasco, are expecting their third child together.

Morgan posted a video of her, Carrasco and their two children walking on a beach. As the three entered the camera frame, Morgan turned to show her bump, which her oldest child, Charlie, proceeded to kiss.

In the caption, Morgan wrote: "Mother's Day feeling extra special this year. Excited to welcome baby #3 this Fall."

Congratulations poured in the comments, including former USWNT teammates Mallory Pugh, Lynn Williams, Heather O'Reilly and Kelley O'Hara. American track star Allyson Felix also chimed in. San Diego Wave, Morgan's final club, commented: "omg the hat trick."

In March 2025, Morgan gave birth to Enzo, the couple's first boy. Their daughter, Charlie, was born in May 2020.

Morgan and her husband, a former MLS midfielder, wed in 2014. Morgan retired from professional soccer in September 2024.