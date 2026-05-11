Stats: Barcelona's record-breaking La Liga title, Arteta's 500 with Arsenal, Rashford first since Messi

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It was a striking weekend of European football action as one more title was decided when Barcelona cruised to the LaLiga trophy with an empathic El Clasico victory.

The last remaining title race in Europe's Top 5 men's football leagues, meanwhile, is reaching an exciting finish line as Arsenal stayed atop the Premier League table and kept Manchester City at bay with a dramatic win over relegation-fighting West Ham.

Over in Italy, with Inter Milan already clinching the title, it was Como claiming European spot that stood out while Bundesliga saw Harry Kane do something he has not before - miss a penalty.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

500

Mikel Arteta completed 500 games with Arsenal - 350 as manager and 150 as player.

16

This was the 16th shutout win by Arsenal in the Premier League this season, tied with Roma and PSG for second most in Europe's top 5 leagues. Only Inter Milan (18) has more such wins.

87.20

Arsenal have increased their chance to 87.20% to win the title, according to Opta's projections. (Manchester City are at 12.80%.)

3+

This is the 10th time Manchester City have a margin of victory of 3+ goals in Premier League this season. Only Bayern (17) has more such wins in Europe's top 5 leagues.

12 of 17

Since the start of April, Erling Haaland (7) and Jérémy Doku (5) have scored 12 of Man City's 17 goals (all comps). No other player on the team has more than 1 goal in that span.

20+

This was the 20th Premier League draw between Chelsea and Liverpool. That's the 12th different rivalry to have 20+ draws in the league's history.

14

Chelsea have conceded at least one goal in 14 straight Premier League games, its their longest streak since conceding in 17 straight league games in 1991.

35 seconds

At 35 seconds, Jack Hinshelwood scores the fastest goal by Brighton in Premier League history. Prior to this, BHA had only scored 1 goal in the opening minute (Alexis Mac Allister at 49 secs in 2022).

2

Fulham vs Bournemouth is the second Premier League match to see both sides receive a first-half red card this season after Manchester United v Chelsea in September; it's the first time it's happened more than once in a top-flight campaign since 2001-02.

1

Emiliano Martínez notched his first first career assist; He is the first Aston Villa goalkeeper with an assist in the Premier League since Brad Guzan vs Manchester City in 2013.

3

Emiliano Martínez is also the third goalkeeper to record an assist in the Premier League this season, joining West Ham's Alphonse Areola (vs Bournemouth) and Chelsea's Robert Sánchez (vs Newcastle).

9

Ollie Watkins has 9 goals in Premier League and Europa League since the start of March, tied for the most in league and European competition among PL players in that span (also Ismaïla Sarr).

10

Zian Flemming scored 10th PL goal this season, becoming the first Burnley player to score 10+ goals in a season since Chris Wood in 2020-21 (12).

1

Barcelona won the LaLiga title in El Clasico for the first time in club history. This also marks the first time either team does this since 1932 (in Real Madrid's first title season after a 2-2 draw).

29

This is Barcelona's third LaLiga title in the last 4 seasons, and 29th overall (which is the second most in history behind Real Madrid's 36).

1

Barcelona are the first team to win back-to-back LaLiga titles since 2017-18 and 2018-19 when they did so under Ernesto Valverde.

30

Barcelona have 30 wins in 35 games this season, the most by a team through 35 games in LaLiga history

91

Barcelona also have 91 points in 35 games this season, tied for the most by a team through 35 games in LaLiga history.

4

Hansi Flick is the fourth head coach since 2000 to win the LaLiga title in each of his first two seasons at his club (after Ernesto Valverde, Luis Enrique, Pep Guardiola)

11

Barcelona are on a 11-game winning streak, longest by a team in Europe's top 5 leagues this season, and Barcelona's longest LaLiga win streak since 2024-25 (11).

106

With the win, Barcelona tie the all-time head-to-head record with Real Madrid at 106 wins each; it's the first time that both teams are level on head-to-head wins in the series since 2020.

6/7

Barcelona have won 6 of the last 7 editions of El Clasico dating back to last season (Real Madrid's lone win was in the first league meeting of the season in Madrid).

9

Flick fielded a Barcelona starting XI with nine Spanish players, the most by any team in an El Clasico match in Liga in the 21st century.

1

Marcus Rashford is the first Barcelona player to score a direct free kick in El Clasico since Lionel Messi in 2012.

1

Rashford is also the first Englishman to score in El Clásico for Barcelona since Gary Lineker in April 1988.

5 in 6

Ferran Torres has scored 5 goals in last 6 games for Barcelona in all competitions... which comes after a 15-game scoreless streak for club and country, which was his longest such streak since 2022-23.

2 in 20

This is the first time Barcelona has scored 2 goals within the first 20 minutes of an El Clasico in any competition since November 29, 2010 when Pedro Rodríguez and Xavi Hernández scored (Barcelona won 5-0).

1 in 5

Atlético Madrid has only 1 win in their last 5 home games in all competitions, after starting the season with 19 wins in first 22 games at Metropolitano in all competitions.

80+

This was Sevilla's sixth result-changing goal in the 80th minute or later in La Liga this season, tied the fifth most by any club.

37 years, 141 days

Alexis Sánchez gave the assist in Sevilla's game-winning goal and at 37 years, 141 days, he became the oldest player to assist a game-winning stoppage-time goal in La Liga since Luka Modric in 2023 vs Barcelona.

1

Como will compete in a major European cup competition for the first time in its history, guaranteeing a top-6 finish with its win over Hellas Verona.

132

Lautaro Martínez now has 132 career Serie A goals, breaking a tie with Paulo Dybala for the fourth-most among Argentine players in tournament history.

38 years

Jamie Vardy is the first player to score 6+ goals at age 38 years or older in a single Serie A season since 2021-22 when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 8 for AC Milan.

1

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane failed to convert a Bundesliga penalty attempt (entered game 24/24 in the competition) for the first time in his career. Kane has failed only three penalty attempt for Bayern Munich in all competitions (37/40), and all have been this season.

100

Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz now have 100 goal contributions combined in Bundesliga this season (Kane 38, Olise 34 and Díaz 28). This is the first time a trio from the same team has 100+ goal contributions in a single season since 1988, according to Bundesliga.

80

Serhou Guirassy scored his 80th career Bundesliga goal. His 16 goals are his third most in a single season.

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

100

Lionel Messi has reached 100 goal contributions in MLS regular season (59 goals, 41 assists). With this, he is the fastest player in history to reach the milestone (64 regular season matches played).

17

This is Messi's 17th career MLS regular season game with 3+ goal contributions, which is the most of any player in that span.

3+

It is also the fifth time that Messi has 3+ goal contributions in consecutive MLS matches since he joined Inter Miami in 2023. No player has done this more than once.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.