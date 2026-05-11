Socceroos' World Cup training camp in Florida: All you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

With the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing ever closer, Australian players have started to arrive in Sarasota, Florida, for the commencement of a pre-tournament training camp -- one final chance in the heat and humidity of the Gulf Coast to prove their form and fitness under the watchful eye of Socceroos coach Tony Popovic.

Inclusion in the camp doesn't signal that the players will be in the squad for the World Cup itself, with that 26-player group set to be named on June 1 following a final friendly hitout against Mexico in Los Angeles on May 30. It will, however, serve as a proving ground for players to prove their form and fitness to the coaching staff, maintaining a sense of competitive tension, as well as a vital opportunity for Popovic to ensure that those he taps for the tournament meet his exacting physical requirements.

Further players will head to Florida as their domestic season commitments come to an end, with clubs required to have released all players -- barring those with specific exemptions for competitions such as the UEFA Champions League final -- by May 25

"Tony's journey in coming in and then seeing the players and personnel that he's brought in, he's done a really great job in being able to inject young talent within the team, but at the same time, he's provided many players the opportunity," Football Australia executive director of football Heather Garriock told ESPN.

"This camp is no different. Pre-World Cup camp, normally, a squad of 26 players would go over to pre-camp, and you'd prepare collectively. But he's created this real competitive environment in which he's done since the first day he took the role."

- Socceroos Depth Chart: Picking Australia's squad one month out

- Fed Square backflip: Socceroos' World Cup games will now be shown

- Sapsford eyes Socceroos call-up after breakout season in Scotland

Where is the Socceroos' pre-World Cup training camp?

The Socceroos' pre-World Cup training camp is taking place in Sarasota, about an hour's drive south of Tampa on the east coast of Florida. The squad will then relocate to Los Angeles at the end of the month for a pre-tournament friendly against Mexico, before then shifting to their World Cup base camp proper in Oakland, California.

How many players has Popovic called into the Socceroos' training camp?

Popovic has so far called 18 players into camp, with somewhere between 30 to 35 in total expected to be brought in over the roughly three weeks they'll spend in Sarasota.

When will Australia name their 2026 FIFA World Cup squad?

Australia will name its 26-player squad for the World Cup on June 1, a few days after they play tournament co-hosts Mexico in a Los Angeles-based friendly. With squads still able to make injury-enforced changes before their opening group game, an additional half-dozen or so players will remain with the squad until Australia's fixture with Türkiye on June 13.

Which players have arrived at the Socceroos' pre-World Cup training camp?

Aziz Behich, DEF, Melbourne City: The ever-dependable veteran shapes as a near-certain selection in Popovic's squad and will give the coach greater scope to deploy Jordan Bos further forward should he choose.

Daniel Bennie, FWD, Queens Park Rangers: Has maintained a steady rise since breaking out with Perth Glory and, while a World Cup berth is likely too long a bow (could he play right wingback?), his arrival in this camp brings next year's AFC Asian Cup into focus. Those terrified of Bennie switching to Scotland are going to need to find a new cause célèbre.

Raphael Borges Rodrigues, FWD, Wigan Athletic: Like Bennie, Raphael's arrival in camp is almost certainly occurring with one eye towards the Asian Cup next year. However, the young winger brings electric ability on the ball into camp and will bring a bit of excitement to proceedings, if nothing else.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Brandon Borrello, FWD, Western Sydney Wanderers: Borrello, like everyone else at the club, did not have a good A-League Men season with Western Sydney, but has been a part of Popovic's squads in the past. With his schedule wide open after the Wanderers' season ending early, that's got him into camp.

Cameron Burgess, DEF, Swansea City: Was an absolute machine in playing every minute of every Championship game with Swansea this season and shapes as a likely starter at the World Cup.

Anthony Cáceres, MID, Macarthur FC: Capped four times by Popovic, Cáceres hasn't been a part of a squad since the end of qualifying and looms as a long shot, but the Bulls' absence from A-League finals has given him the chance to arrive in camp early and do what he can to push for a return.

Nick D'Agostino, FWD, Brisbane Roar: Previously a part of Popovic's sides at both Perth Glory and Melbourne Victory, D'Agostino had been battling hard for selection before an injury cruelled his late push. If he can prove he's at the physical level required, he's perhaps a better chance for selection than many would think.

Mitchell Duke, FWD, Macarthur FC: The veteran striker sits firmly on the bubble of the squad, with his early arrival in camp giving him the chance to impress as he battles the likes of Deni Juric and D'Agostino for a spot on the plane.

Joe Gauci, GK, Port Vale: Looked nailed-on to be a part of the World Cup squad for most of the cycle -- at one point supplanting Mathew Ryan in the XI -- but a miserable season (FA Cup run notwithstanding) at Port Vale as they were relegated from League One has brought him into competition for the third role.

Ajdin Hrustic, MID, Heracles Almelo: Results-wise, it was a season to forget for Hrustić as Heracles were relegated from the Dutch top flight but, after years of frustration at club level, he did log 2,222 minutes of league football -- the most ever in his career -- to bolster his case for selection.

Nestory Irankunda, FWD, Watford: Between stints on the bench, coaching changes, and up-and-down results at Vicarage Road, 2025-26 was probably the most challenging season of Irankunda's career. But getting through adversity is something Popovic, a big-time believer in Irankunda, wants to see from the attacker, and while he ends up serving as a weapon off the bench, camp in Florida gives him a chance to push his starting case.

Nestory Irankunda looms as a pivotal player for the Socceroos at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Steve Christo - Corbis

Mathew Leckie, MID/FWD, Melbourne City: Popovic was effusive in his praise of Leckie in his pre-departure remarks and with injuries elsewhere across the Socceroos' midfield, the 35-year-old's chances of being in the squad are rising dramatically. While his body might not let him start three-straight games at a World Cup intensity, it's easy to see how Popovic might want him around to start at least one of them.

Hayden Matthews, DEF, Portsmouth: Popovic clearly saw plenty in Matthews early in his tenure; however, injury has dogged him in the months since, with his early arrival in Florida designed to give him every chance of proving he's at the physical level needed to even be considered amongst the team's deep defensive depth.

Alex Robertson, MID, Cardiff City: Injuries to Patrick Yazbek and Aiden O'Neill have suddenly brought the Socceroos' midfield stocks into focus, and after nailing down a place in Cardiff's side during their run to promotion to the Championship, Robertson will arrive in camp with an opportunity presenting itself.

Harry Souttar, DEF, Leicester City: After missing over a year's worth of football with an Achilles injury, the towering defender is looking to build and prove his fitness in Florida after making a strong return to football in Leicester's last two league games. He shapes as a near-certain World Cup starter if he avoids breaking down.

Mohamed Toure, FWD, Norwich City: Touré thrived after replacing Josh Sargent at Norwich during the January transfer window and ended the Championship season with 12 goal involvements in 11 games. Has an inside track on the Socceroos' starting striker role.

Nishan Velupillay, FWD, Melbourne Victory: There was a clear uptick in Velupillay's form and demeanour following his return to the Socceroos in March, and now he'll get an extended period to bring his physical level up to Popovic's standards in Florida. Given his skillset matches the coach's system, he's a good chance for the 26.