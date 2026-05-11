Former Premier League referee calls on attacker ban in six-yard box from corners

Janusz Michallik talks about Arsenal's title pursuit following their 1-0 win over West Ham to extend their league lead. (1:32)

Michallik expects Arsenal to go on and win the Premier League (1:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Premier League assistant referee Darren Cann has suggested a rule change that an attacking teams' players should not be allowed in the six-yard box when taking a corner.

Arsenal kept themselves in the driving seat in the title race on Sunday after a late Callum Wilson equaliser for West Ham was disallowed.

Chris Kavanagh overturned the initial decision of a goal after being sent to the monitor by VAR Darren England -- having determined that Pablo fouled David Raya.

But they had plenty of company with three Claret shirts inside the six yard box, with Wilson and goalkeeper Mads Hermansen just outside. VAR Darren England determined that among the jostling in the area, Pablo's raised arm constituted a foul.

West Ham had a late equaliser chalked off after Pablo was adjudged to have fouled David Raya following a corner. Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images

Cann, who ran the line in the Premier League for over 20 years, said on BBC's Match of the Day that a rule change was in order.

"I feel that the time has come now for a law change whereby no attackers are allowed in the six yard box before the corner is taken," he said.

"At goal kicks, forwards are not allowed in the penalty area, but corners, they shouldn't be allowed in the six yard box until the ball is in play.

The 52-year-old, who officiated at the 2010 World Cup Final, said that it would eliminate the problem that the referee cannot award a foul when play is yet to restart.

- VAR Review: Were refs right to disallow West Ham equaliser vs. Arsenal?

- Olley: Arsenal hold their nerve and are on the brink of Premier League title

- Arsenal survived 'biggest VAR moment in PL history' - Gary Neville

"Lots of teams grapple at corners, sometimes before the ball has come into play, and then obviously the referee can't give a penalty, can't give an indirect free kick if the ball is not in play," he explained.

"So this would create that natural separation and eradicate these kind of situations."

The six yard box is mainly used to define the area from which goal kicks can be taken.

The decision yesterday to award the goal may go down as a pivotal one in the context of the title race -- as Arsenal's win put them five clear, despite Manchester City's game in hand.

A draw would have allowed City to catch the Gunners on points when they take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday.