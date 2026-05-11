Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool eye Akliouche as Salah replacement

Frank Leboeuf believes Arne Slot's days as Liverpool manager could be numbered after the club's poor display against Chelsea. (1:34)

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AS Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche is on Liverpool's shortlist to replace Mohamed Salah, while Juventus full back Andrea Cambiaso is a target for Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

AS Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche has had a great season. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

- Liverpool are showing interest in AS Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche, according to L'Equipe. The 24-year-old is being considered as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will leave the club as a free agent this summer. Liverpool have not been deterred by Monaco's demands for a €50 million fee to sign the right winger, who has six goals and seven assists to his name in Ligue 1 this campaign, but could face competition from Tottenham if they stay up. Meanwhile, Liverpool are monitoring Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare, 23, who continues to impress in Ligue 1, according to Nicolo Schira.

- Juventus full back Andrea Cambiaso is a target for Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, says TEAMtalk. Cambiaso, 26, is reportedly ready to move on in the transfer window, with United actively looking for a left-sided defender. The Italy international has previously been linked with Manchester City and has a contract until 2029, meaning that the Bianconeri are looking for a fee in excess of €60 million.

- Real Madrid will need to offload players first if they are make any new signings this summer, according to The Athletic. Madrid are expected to bring back Como midfielder Nico Paz for a clause of less than €15 million, but have to balance their books and midfield trio Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Ceballos are among those who could be allowed to depart.

- West Ham want a fee of £84 million from clubs looking to sign midfielder Mateus Fernandes, which is double what they paid to sign him from Southampton last summer, reports Football Insider. Man United have been most heavily linked as they look at ways to bolster their midfield ranks. Fernandes, 21, has featured in 34 of West Ham's 36 Premier League games so far, and while relegation could be on the cards he could be set to stay in the top flight.

- Liverpool have made contact with Real Madrid officials to quell any doubts they may have about the potential appointment of Xabi Alonso to replace Arne Slot as head coach this summer. AS claims that with Slot under pressure, officials from Anfield have been calling to make background checks on several options, which includes Alonso. The former Liverpool midfielder was dismissed from Real Madrid after six months in charge, which altered the perception of the success he managed at Bayer Leverkusen in his previous role. The 44-year-old has also been linked with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:12 'No question about it!' - Michallik backs West Ham-Arsenal VAR decision Janusz Michallik reacts to the decision to overturn Callum Wilson's equaliser for West Ham vs. Arsenal.

- A move to Liverpool appeals to PSG winger Bradley Barcola, with the France international set to enter the final two years of his deal. (Le10 Sport)

- Manchester United will receive €44 million for the permanent transfer of striker Rasmus Hojlund next week when he joins Napoli after his loan, having scored 14 goals and assisted six this season. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Former Man United and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 37, is considering retirement but is waiting on a decision from Inter Milan over extending his contract, which expires this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

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- Manchester United have dismissed suggestions that winger Amad Diallo could leave the club this summer, after links emerged about a possible exit. (TEAMtalk)

- Everton have opened talks to extend the contract of 28-year-old striker Beto as he has entered its final year. (Nicolo Schira)

- Ferran Torres, 26, could leave Barcelona this summer, with AC Milan, Aston Villa and Newcastle all eyeing a deal for the versatile forward. (Ekrem Konur)

- Juventus are advancing in talks over a potential move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. (TalkSPORT)

- Kieran McKenna is increasingly likely to leave newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town this summer, if an offer arrives. Crystal Palace and Fulham have been linked with the 39-year-old head coach, who has landed three promotions in four full seasons with the Tractor Boys. (Sun)

- Mikel Arteta is closing in on a contract extension at Arsenal until 2029, which would take his stay at the Emirates Stadium as manager up to nearly 10 years. (Nicolo Schira)

West Ham are expecting offers to sign winger Crysencio Summerville, 24, at the end of the season as he continues to impress despite the side's relegation fears. (Football Insider)