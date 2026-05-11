Peter Schmeichel on 'wrong' Arsenal VAR call: 'That's how they've scored so many'

Craig Burley says there's no way Mikel Arteta would have agreed with disallowing West Ham's goal if the same decision went against Arsenal. (2:54)

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Former Premier League-winning goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has said the decision to disallow Arsenal's equaliser vs. West Ham on Sunday was the wrong one -- and that similar moments are 'how they've scored so many' themselves.

It looked like Mikel Arteta's men would have to settle for a point after Callum Wilson's late effort crossed the line -- but following a lengthy deliberation with VAR and a trip to the monitor, Chris Kavanagh had the goal chalked off.

Schmeichel, who won five titles at Manchester United and completed his career at Manchester City, ridiculed the decision to award a free-kick the other way.

"What really makes me angry is that Arsenal would never be top of the league if that's a free-kick," he said to Swedish broadcaster Viaplay post-match.

The decision to award a foul against Pablo on David Raya has divided football legends. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"That's how they've scored so many goals, by blocking people, holding people, doing all kinds of things.

"And then we get to this point, it takes VAR... five minutes. He starts it over again, and over again -- that in itself puts so much doubt into that decision that it cannot be a free-kick.

"I think it's so wrong. I just don't understand why all of a sudden that's a free-kick, because it's not been for any teams all the way throughout the season... it's just so wrong on so many levels."

Strikers back Kavanagh's call

However, notable Premier League winners Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney said the decision was the right one -- with Shearer's ire directed chiefly at consistency.

"I guess some people will think it was a foul, some won't, some will think, 'Where on earth is the consistency?' because we're seeing something like that every single week," Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast.

"I do think it was a foul but I also think the one at Everton last week with Bernardo Silva, when that was given as holding, clearly, the defender [Merlin Röhl] -- where was VAR for that one?"

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The former England captain added: "We're having this discussion all the time, they're taking far too long. I know it's a hugely important decision, but so is every decision."

Speaking on the Wayne Rooney Show, the former Manchester United forward said: "It's a clear foul. I think you can clearly see the arm crosses [Raya's] face and it impacts him getting to the ball. So I think it's the right decision.

"It's the one time I actually think VAR has done a really good job in such an important game."

Information from PA was used in this report.