Tyson Fury mocks "chinny" Anthony Joshua with a Daniel Dubois theory

Oleksandr Usyk has his say on the winner of a potential Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua bout, having beaten both of the heavyweights in his career. (0:35)

Usyk predicts the winner of a potential Fury vs. Joshua bout (0:35)

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Tyson Fury has questioned Anthony Joshua's punch resistance after theorising about his fight with Daniel Dubois.

Joshua was floored by Dubois four times in a Round 5 stoppage loss at Wembley Stadium with the IBF heavyweight title on the line in 2024.

Dubois reclaimed a version of the world title on Saturday when he battered Fabio Wardley to rip away his WBO belt, stopping him on his feet in the penultimate round.

Fury has chimed in via social media: "I've just been sat here thinking after Dubois' unbelievable fight.

Tyson Fury has mocked Anthony Joshua's ability to withstand a punch. Getty

"Dubois fought 'Big Baby' Jarrell Miller -- stopped him but never put him down.

"Then he fought [Filip] Hrgovic -- stopped him but never put him down.

"He fought Wardley in an unbelievable fight -- stopped him but never put him down.

"He hit [Oleksandr] Usyk with some big bombs -- never put him over.

"But he fights Anthony Joshua and pummels him, puts him to the floor [four] times. I'm not saying Anthony Joshua's chinless, but they are the facts. Take it as you wish and as you will.

"Everybody else never went over. Not a single person -- 'Big Baby' Miller, Hrgovic, Usyk or Wardley. But Joshua goes down [four] times... Chinny!"

Joshua and Fury plan to finally meet later in 2026 in a much-anticipated battle.

Joshua will first return to the ring against Kristian Prenga on July 25, while promoter Frank Warren has hinted that Fury could fight somebody else in the interim before facing Joshua.

Fury teased on social media: "I've got some unbelievable, exciting news coming! Stay tuned, about being in a ring."