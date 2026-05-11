Omar Marmoush tipped for important Man City run-in role by Pep Guardiola

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Pep Guardiola expects Omar Marmoush to have a key role in Manchester City's run-in.

City have four games remaining this season, including the FA Cup final, in a demanding 12-day spell they hope could still yield a domestic treble.

Egypt forward Marmoush has had to wait for opportunities this term, and has made just seven Premier League starts, but he showed his quality with a goal off the bench in Saturday's 3-0 defeat of Brentford.

Omar Marmoush scored for Manchester City against Brentford. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Along with other fringe players, Guardiola hopes he will be ready when called upon.

The City manager said: "We've talked many times. I know it's not easy for them, but I'm pretty sure in the next games they're going to play.

"I want to rotate the team because otherwise we cannot arrive in the final or Bournemouth a little bit [fresh].

"Especially Omar. It's not easy because normally you just want one striker. He's a proper striker but Erling [Haaland] is there.

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"Erling is so important for us but the contribution of Omar -- the amount of goals for the minutes played -- is so high."

Marmoush has largely been kept out of the team by Norway international Haaland, who netted his 50th goal of the season for club and country at the weekend.

Guardiola said: "It's incredible, and there was a period when he was so tired in November when he came back from Norway qualification. It was a struggle."