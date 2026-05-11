Man United's Bruno Fernandes congratulates Marcus Rashford on LaLiga triumph

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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was pleased to see Marcus Rashford clinch the LaLiga title with Barcelona.

Rashford, on a season loan from United, scored a stunning free-kick as Barça beat Real Madrid 2-0 on Sunday to seal a triumph in the Spanish top flight.

Fernandes, who has played with Rashford for almost five seasons at Old Trafford, reposted a photo showing the England forward holding the trophy and wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations my brother. You deserve that."

Rashford, who has a contract with United until June 2028, has expressed his desire to continue at the Camp Nou beyond this summer.

Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, sealed LaLiga glory with Barcelona on Sunday night. Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

His loan from United expires next month, but Barça maintain an option to make the move permanent for a fee of around €30 million ($35 million).

"I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay," Rashford said after Sunday's win. "We will see...This is a wonderful team, they're going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special."

Rashford had fallen out of favour at United under then-coach Ruben Amorim and had spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa.

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At Barça, he has 14 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Fernandes, meanwhile, also congratulated his Portugal teammate João Cancelo, who is also playing on loan at Barcelona.

Cancelo, who arrived in January on loan from Al Hilal, added on Sunday another league title to his collection.

The Portugal international has now won league titles in four of Europe's top five leagues -- Serie A with Juventus, three Premier League titles with Manchester City and a Bundesliga crown with Bayern Munich.

Cancelo, 31, also won the Primeira Liga with Benfica earlier in his career. "Congratulations brother, you were already part of history, but now you've made an indelible mark," Fernandes wrote.