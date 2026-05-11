Ajax face bizarre clash with Harry Styles if they fail to finish in top four

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Ajax will not be able to play at their home ground if they fail to finish outside the top four. Getty

Ajax are facing an unusual situation where they will need to finish fourth or above in the Eredivisie to avoid being forced out of their home ground for a playoff game by Harry Styles' upcoming tour.

The Dutch side are currently fifth after losing to FC Utrecht on Sunday, and it is looking likely they will have to go through playoff rounds to qualify for European football. If they are drawn at home, then they will not be able to play at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Instead, they will be heading to FC's Volendam's Kras Stadion as an alternative venue, which has a capacity of around 6,900, compared to Ajax's ground that has around 55,000 capacity.

The former One Direction star is set begin his run of performances in Amsterdam on May 16 for his Together, Together tour and will play a further nine dates at the venue across May and June. His world tour features 67 dates, covering seven cities.

The awkward clash comes after a season where Ajax have struggled to fight for the title in the Dutch top flight, which they have won 36 times.

They last won the title during the 2021-22 season and finished second last season. Ajax will next face Heerenveen on May 17 and it will be their last match of the season, unless they face the playoffs for Europe qualification.

Ajax are on 55 points, one point behind NEC Nijmegen who sit fourth as it stands.