Victoria Pelova to leave Arsenal as a free agent this summer

Leah Williamson has revealed her emotions after signing a new contract with Women's Super League side Arsenal. (0:32)

Leah Williamson: I'm very happy to be staying at Arsenal (0:32)

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Victoria Pelova will leave Arsenal upon the expiry of her contract this summer.

The 26-year-old made 87 appearances during her three-year spell after joining from Ajax in January 2023.

The Netherlands international suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the summer of 2024, ruling her out of the majority of the 2024-25 season, though she returned to the pitch in time for the Euros.

The injury stunted much of her progression, leaving the midfielder with limited minutes during the 2025-26 season.

Victoria Pelova will leave Arsenal at the end of her contract this summer. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

She won the Champions League with the club but did not play in the final, and lifted the Champions Cup with the club in January 2026.

Defender Laia Codina will also depart the club in the summer when her deal expires.

The Spaniard made 58 appearances and scored four goals during her time at Arsenal.