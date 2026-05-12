Real Madrid's downward spiral into infighting, disarray, no trophies

Julien Laurens and Don Hutchison discuss what needs to happen at Real Madrid for them to get back to their trophy-winning ways. (2:17)

Laurens: How long could it take for Real Madrid to become serious again? (2:17)

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As Real Madrid trudged off the Camp Nou pitch on Sunday, Barcelona's newly crowned LaLiga champions celebrated behind them. By the time blue-and-red fireworks lit up the sky over the stadium and Barça's players lifted the trophy before a long night of partying, Madrid were already heading home.

It was a night, and a season, to forget for Real Madrid.

A 2-0 victory in the Clásico did not reflect Barcelona's dominance; the 14-point gap in the table tells a fuller story. With three games remaining, the end-of-season panorama could get even uglier for Los Blancos. Barça have 91 points and a 100-point total -- achieved just twice in history, by Madrid in 2011-12 and Barça the following season -- is within reach. There is also the potential for a record-breaking gap between the sides, eclipsing the 15-point margin by Barça in 2013.

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The bleakness of the outlook makes it easy to forget that just under two years ago, on June 1, 2024, Madrid were lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy at Wembley -- their second in three seasons -- having already wrapped up LaLiga. Since then, it has been two seasons without a major trophy, for the first time since 2006.

So how did Madrid fall so far, so fast? It's not necessarily a question of personnel. Nine of the 11 players who started that Champions League final in London remain at the club. But a string of strategic mistakes in recruitment and management -- from executive level to the dressing room -- have sent Madrid into a dramatic spiral.

Real Madrid have a team packed full of stars and top players, but the club have gone two seasons without winning a major trophy for the first time in two decades. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Mbappé effect

The signing of Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer from PSG in 2024 looked like a no-brainer, adding one of the world's most lethal goal scorers to a successful team.

However, some club sources now question whether adding Mbappé was the right move, at a time when Vinícius Junior was established as the team's top star and a Ballon d'Or contender. They characterize the Mbappé signing as a personal project of the club president, Florentino Pérez, rather than addressing the team's needs.

On paper, Mbappé has delivered in terms of individual numbers -- with 31 LaLiga goals last season and 24 so far this season -- but it's increasingly obvious that his arrival has unbalanced the side and the dressing room, with three managers in a row -- Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and now Álvaro Arbeloa -- struggling to create a functioning team structure that can incorporate Mbappé, Vinícius and Jude Bellingham, in particular against elite opposition.

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Last season, Madrid lost four Clásicos to Barcelona. In 2025-26, they managed a 2-1 win over their biggest rivals in October, but they also suffered heavy defeats, such as September's 5-2 loss at Atlético Madrid, with a total of six losses in LaLiga, including Sunday's climactic showdown at Camp Nou.

In Europe, Mbappé has played 25 Champions League games for Real Madrid; the club have lost 10 of them, including knockout-phase eliminations to Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

This year, persistent injuries have limited Mbappé's participation, and he has missed crucial games against Manchester City, Benfica, and most recently, the Clásico.

For the first time, the forward's attitude and commitment are being called into doubt. Last week's holiday with his partner while recovering from injury -- arriving back in Madrid minutes before his teammates were due to face Espanyol -- was a PR disaster, although it was dismissed by his camp as "an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club."

In his absence for Sunday's game at Camp Nou, his support for the team was limited to a message of "Hala Madrid" on Instagram, posted with the score already 2-0 in Barcelona's favor.

As a consequence, Mbappé will go into next season under unprecedented pressure and a new kind of scrutiny. He is being questioned like never before, and needs to deliver on an individual and collective level to justify his place at the heart of this Real Madrid project.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the first Clásico of the season, but that match proved to be the turning point in the LaLiga title race. ESPN Global Soccer Research

Alonso bested by player power

Former Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso arrived as Madrid head coach last summer with a mandate to fix the problems of the laissez-faire Ancelotti era, rein in the dressing room and introduce a more rigorous, team-oriented style of play. But his tenure lasted just 233 days.

Sources close to the coach and squad told ESPN that Alonso was quickly undermined by internal doubts about him and his management. His appointment was championed by director general José Ángel Sánchez, but others felt he had the wrong kind of profile for Madrid: He was too much of a coach and not enough of a figurehead.

Those doubts started with president Pérez, and later extended to key members of the team. Sources told ESPN at the time that Vinícius, Federico Valverde and Bellingham were three senior players who were unconvinced.

There was little doubt about which side Alonso backed in the Vinícius vs. Mbappé debate. He first planned to bench the Brazilian during last summer's Club World Cup, and then did so several times with the season underway. The extent of Vinícius' discontent was laid bare by his reaction to being substituted in October's Clásico at the Bernabéu, vocally disputing Alonso's decision on a global stage.

In the days that followed, Alonso did not receive the club's support. Instead, his judgment was questioned. It was a blow to his authority from which it proved impossible to recover. Other important members of the team backed Alonso and his methods, and the fault lines in the squad continue to this day.

The team's form under Alonso did not bounce back, and he was fired in January.

play 1:00 Moreno: It's anarchy at Real Madrid with Valverde and Tchouameni Alejandro Moreno questions the disciplinary proceedings of an alleged altercation, between Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Arbeloa wins and loses the dressing room

Alonso's replacement, Arbeloa, arrived on Jan. 13 with a remit to unify the dressing room, get key players such as Vinícius on side and maximize the talent that the club felt was still evident in the squad.

In public, Arbeloa's praise for his players was absolute and frequently over the top. Vinícius "embodies what a Real Madrid player is," Arbeloa said; Valverde had "the spirit of [Madrid legend] Juanito;" Antonio Rüdiger deserved "a statue in my garden."

At first, it worked; Madrid's form improved as Arbeloa won 17 of his first 21 games in charge, including victories over teams coached by managers with the longest CVs in football: Benfica's José Mourinho, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Atlético Madrid's Diego Simeone. Meanwhile, Vinícius found his career-best form, scoring crucial goals against City and Atlético, and embracing Arbeloa on the touchline.