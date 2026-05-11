Beth Mead to leave Arsenal at end of season, Man City make offer - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Beth Mead will leave Arsenal upon the expiry of her contract this summer, the club has confirmed, after almost a decade of service to the North London club.

Sources told ESPN that Manchester City has offered Mead a contract, bettering the length of the offer made to Mead by Arsenal.

Last summer, Mead was in talks with London City Lionesses, with sources telling ESPN that Arsenal was willing to let the winger depart, with the newly promoted team making a competitive offer, however she wished to remain at the club.

ESPN previously reported that Mead was likely to depart the club this summer, alongside several other key players. The club have already announced the departures of Laia Codina and Victoria Pelova upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

Mead will leave Arsenal upon the expiration of her contract this summer. Photo by Leila Coker - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

Mead joined Arsenal in the summer of 2017, having become the Women's Super League (WSL)'s youngest Golden Boot winner in 2015 at the age of 20 at former club Sunderland.

In almost a decade at Arsenal, the 31-year-old made 265 appearances and scored 86 goals collecting one WSL title, three League Cups, one Champions Cup and one Women's Champions League.

Arsenal's Director of Women's Football Clare Wheatley said: "Beth has made a huge contribution to our football club over nine years, and will go down in history as one of our best forwards and a legend of the club.

"Beth is such a special person and will always be welcome at Arsenal. I know our supporters will join me in wishing Beth happiness and success in her future endeavours."

During her tenure with Arsenal, Mead appeared in several international tournaments with England including the 2019 World Cup and 2022 Euros -- where she picked up both Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot awards.

- Victoria Pelova to leave Arsenal as a free agent this summer

- Khadija Shaw scoops Footballer of the Year award after helping Man City to WSL title win

- Is there VAR in the Women's Champions League?

She was later named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year, England's Player of the Year and BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2022.

Mead sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in November 2022, ruling her out of the 2022-23 season and the 2023 World Cup.

The veteran played a vital role in securing the club's first European title in 18 years, coming off the bench in the final in Lisbon to assist Stina Blackstenius's winning goal, seven minutes after being subbed on to defeat Barcelona 1-0.

She also played a key role in England's second Euros victory in 2025 and aided Arsenal in the inaugural Champions Cup. She started the season as one of the most in-form forwards in the league, despite Arsenal's slow start, having been linked to a possible move away from the club over the summer.