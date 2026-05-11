Marseille dropped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after fire extinguisher incident - sources

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Marseille manager Habib Beye dropped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their trip to Le Havre on Sunday after he sprayed a fire extinguisher on a member of staff and his personal belongings on Thursday, sources have told ESPN.

The club's season remains tumultuous despite a potentially crucial 1-0 win in Ligue 1 at the weekend to send them sixth with just one game remaining.

The whole squad and technical staff had been sleeping at the training ground prior to that game, as punishment for recent poor results.

On Thursday, Aubameyang and several other players decided to prank Bob Tahri, a former long-distance Olympian and member of the club's performance team -- who was checking that the players were respecting the curfew.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for Marseille's visit to Le Havre. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

After the incident, Aubameyang, 36, apologised and accepted his sanction of being dropped, despite his argument that it was a joke.

The incident showed the tensions behind the scenes in what has been a volatile few months at the club.

Mason Greenwood was not part of the fire extinguisher prank, but the ex-Manchester United player, who scored the winning goal in Le Havre, is also causing tension at the club.

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Sources have told ESPN that his behaviour throughout the season has included being late for team meetings and not showing up to sponsor events or French lessons. Sources also said the 24-year-old has fallen out with sporting director Medhi Benatia.

He is still under contract at the Vélodrome until June 2029 -- but both parties are determined to part ways in the summer, according to sources.

Marseille hope to recoup slightly more than the €26 million (£22m) they signed him for in July 2024.