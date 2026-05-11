Daniel Siebert to referee Champions League final, third time for Arsenal in campaign

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Daniel Siebert was picked on Monday by UEFA to referee the Champions League final after FIFA left him off its World Cup list.

The game between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain on May 30 at Puskas Arena in Budapest will be Siebert's 10th in the Champions League this season -- and the third straight round he will have worked an Arsenal match.

Siebert handled Arsenal's 1-0 wins at Sporting Lisbon in the quarterfinals first leg, and at home to Atlético Madrid in the semifinals second leg.

PSG will be chasing back-to-back Champions League titles, while Arsenal will be going for their first.

He refereed PSG once this season, in a league phase game at Athletic Bilbao that ended 0-0.

This will be Daniel Siebert's first Champions League final. Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images

In his nine Champions League games this season Siebert has shown two red cards and awarded just one penalty kick.

The 42-year-old, who has been an international referee since 2015, will be officiating his first UEFA club competition final.

FIFA did take Siebert to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he worked two group-stage games, Tunisia vs. Australia and Ghana vs. Uruguay. He was not picked for the 2026 tournament in North America, with FIFA selecting his fellow German Felix Zwayer.

Siebert worked at the past two European Championships, handling a total of five games.

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