Lamine Yamal teases Jude Bellingham after Barcelona Clásico win

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Lamine Yamal appeared to bite back at Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham with a light-hearted "Talk is cheap" message on social media after Barcelona clinched the LaLiga title on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres were on target as Barça beat Madrid 2-0 to move 14 points clear of their Clásico rivals with just three games to play.

Yamal missed the game with a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season, but celebrated the title with his teammates on the pitch after full time.

On Monday, the Barça winger then posted an image of himself in the stands celebrating Barça's victory over Madrid, which was their seventh Clásico victory out of eight since Hansi Flick was appointed in the summer of 2024.

"Talk is cheap," Yamal wrote, in English, accompanied with seven crying emojis.

Lamine Yamal has won three LaLiga titles with Barcelona. David Ramos/Getty Images

The message appeared to be in response to England international Bellingham, who had posted exactly the same thing -- "Talk is cheap. HALA MADRID SIEMPRE!!! -- when Madrid beat Barça 2-1 in LaLiga in October.

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Bellingham's post had come just days after Yamal had stirred the pot ahead of the Clásico by claiming Madrid "rob and complain."

On the pitch after Madrid's win, Madrid players, led by captain Dani Carvajal, chastised the Spain international for his comments.

Madrid moved five points clear of Barça at the top of LaLiga with that win in October, but it proved a before and after moment in the title race in Spain.

Barça won 23 of their next 25 league games, culminating with Sunday's win against Madrid which clinched back-to-back league titles for the club under Flick.