Tottenham vs. Leeds LIVE: Latest updates as Spurs eye win to pull clear of relegation zone

Tottenham Hotspur coach Roberto De Zerbi encourages his team to "keep the mentality" ahead of their fixture vs. Leeds. (1:42)

De Zerbi says Spurs 'know they have the quality' to beat Leeds (1:42)

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Tottenham's quest to avoid relegation continues tonight as they host Leeds in a high-stakes Premier League clash, and you can follow updates live on ESPN.

Spurs' relegation rivals West Ham fell to a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal after their late equaliser was controversially ruled out, meaning Roberto De Zerbi's side can move four points clear of the drop zone with a win tonight.

Leeds sit six points above Spurs and are mathematically safe from relegation, but they will be looking to halt Tottenham's momentum and extend their unbeaten league run to seven games.

- Are Tottenham going to be relegated from the Premier League?

De Zerbi's side secured back-to-back league wins for the first time since August by beating Aston Villa 2-1 last time out, climbing out of the drop zone in the process.

West Ham's defeat to Arsenal left them 18th, one point behind Spurs, and they now look seriously threatened with joining Burnley and Wolves in the Championship next season.

Next up for Spurs after Leeds, is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, followed by Everton at home in their season finale.

The north London side have a chance to salvage a dismal season and edge closer to Premier League safety, but will need to do something they haven't done since Dec. 6 last year -- win at home.

That will be a tall order, as Spurs have won only two home league games this season, leaving them with a joint-worst home record alongside Burnley.

Daniel Farke's Leeds have put together an impressive six-game unbeaten run to preserve their top-flight status and will look to finish the season strongly. They face Brighton and West Ham in their remaining fixtures.