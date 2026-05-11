Sources: James leaving Minnesota to train with Colombia

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James Rodríguez will depart Minnesota United FC following the match on Wednesday, May 13 to join the Colombian national team camp ahead of the World Cup, sources told ESPN.

The game against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday will be Rodríguez's last official match with Minnesota under his current contract. He originally joined the Western Conference team in February, signing a short-term deal through June 2026 with an option through December 2026.

It's unknown if Minnesota will choose to exercise the option through December 2026.

Rodríguez, who played in Minnesota's 2-2 draw with Austin FC on Sunday, later confirmed his plan is not to retire after the World Cup, shutting down rumors of his departure from soccer.

"The only one who knows how long I can play will be me. When that day comes, I will announce it, but I think I have a few more years left in me. All those things that people say are false," he said after the game against Austin.

For now, he'll prepare with the national team as Colombia is set to face Portugal, Uzbekistan and DR Congo in the World Cup's Group K. The team will debut against DR Congo on June 17 in Mexico City.

"I want to think about what's coming. I've reached a certain age, and I have to think about everything that's coming," Rodríguez said Sunday. "I think it's going to be good.

"If I train well every day, if I take care of my body, then I can play 30, 40 minutes or the whole game. I have to be ready."

Rodríguez has played five games for Minnesota United since joining the MLS side in February, recording two assists in 130 minutes. He will miss two Minnesota games, against New England and Real Salt Lake, before MLS stops play during the World Cup.